A large group of former employees of Little Pine in Silver Lake are calling out their former employer, Grammy Award winning musician Moby, on social media for leaving them high and dry after the restaurant’s closure due to the pandemic, Eater LA reports. The employees claim Moby avoided their questions about employee healthcare and the future of the restaurant. They were later informed that the restaurant would be on “indefinite hiatus” and that healthcare for full-time employees was cancelled.

Who would would want to open a restaurant now? Many existing restaurants are struggling to make a go of it with only takeout and delivery and others have closed entire during the pandemic. But we know of at least three Eastside restaurants that have opened in recent weeks: Lady Byrd Cafe, which took over the former Pollen space in Elysian Heights, opened this week with a menu that includes soyrizo and egg burritos for breakfast and pasta primavera for dinner. Pocha opened early this month in Highland Park and is serving "modern Mexican fare" in the former Villa Sombrero. And Plants + Animals, a low-carb/Keto restaurant, opened in late March in Eagle Rock. Good luck to all!

Two Eastside restaurants owners have ended their ties with online delivery apps due to food safety concerns, Eater LA reports. Hail Mary Pizza owner David Wilcox was using Caviar but later decided to suspend delivery because drivers were not following food safety protocols. Briana Valdez, owner of HomeState, also stopped using delivery apps. She reported that “It felt wrong” to hand food that was cooked in a “clean, laboratory-like restaurant” to someone who was not wearing gloves or a mask. A company email was sent to HomeState customers about the suspension of delivery using delivery apps.

The Los Angeles Times released a list of restaurant-markets where you can also shop for groceries. In Boyle Heights, customers can pick up Mexican food at Casa Fina and essential provisions. In Echo Park, Bar Avalon has transformed into Bodega Avalon, offering menu items as well as Clark Street bread, wild fish from Yokose seafood, farm-raised beef, pork and duck and a healthy selection of beer and wine. In Historic Filipinotown, Porridge + Puffs offers a takeaway menu of porridge bowls and provisions such as sesame oil and jams. Los Feliz’s All Time is selling a “grocery survivor kit” for $250 while Little Dom’s in Los Feliz has a “pan-Domic” menu. In Silver Lake, modern French restaurant Bar Restaurant offers family meals, grocery boxes, seafood and meat. Wood Silver Lake sells its full menu along with pizza dough to bake at home, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh produce, dry pasta, rice, milk, gloves and bleach. As for toilet paper, Casa Fina, All Time and Wood Silver Lake have you covered.

