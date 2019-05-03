Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Two Eastside restaurants have added brunch to their menus just in time for Mother’s Day (hint, hint). At Teresa Montaño’s Otoño restaurant in Highland Park, brunch service begins Saturday, May 4. The tapas-style brunch menu includes Pan de La Casa, Tostada de Pistachio, Huevos Revueltos and Carne Cruda. Meanwhile, in Silver Lake, Zach Pollack’s Alimento launches its brunch service on Saturday, May 11, LA Weekly reports. A combination of both breakfast and lunch items will be served. Expect new dishes such as ricotta doughnut holes with blueberries and mascarpone, crispy polenta tartines with whipped baccalá and a potato frico waffle with pulled brisket. Otoño is at 5715 N. Figueroa St. in Highland Park. Alimento is at 1710 Silver Lake Blvd. in Silver Lake.

Swedish lifestyle brand Happy Socks has opened up a retail space and creative hub in Silver Lake, California Apparel News reports. The brand sells socks, men’s and women’s underwear, flip flops, accessories, swimwear and children’s items. Happy Socks’ creative hub, known as The Rabbit Hole, is inspired by Lewis Carrol’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The Silver Lake location is the company’s second, with the first being on Abbott Kinney Boulevard. More Happy Socks locations to come throughout Los Angeles. Happy Socks is at 3902 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

A new juice bar is going into the former Rewind Audio shop in Echo Park. A building permit has been issued to convert the retail space at 1041 Alvarado St., located just south of Sunset Boulevard, into a takeout juice bar. This is one of the last remaining vacant spaces in the Mohawk Bend shopping complex. No word yet on what juice bar is moving in, so please pass along any tips on the subject.

Another video game bar has arrived to the Eastside bar scene, this time in Highland Park. The new spot is Barcade and it hails from New York City, according to The Eastsider and Los Angeles Magazine. Barcade occupies the former El Iris Mexican restaurant space, which closed about two years ago. After extensive renovations, Barcade is here and ready to roll on opening day, May 6. Barcade is strictly 21 and up but it will host a one-time family day on Mother’s Day, May 12, noon to 5 p.m. Barcade is at 5684 York Blvd. in Highland Park.

Looks like khachapuri is having a moment, LAist reports. The stuffed crust pizza is from ancient Armenia and the national dish of Georgia. Restaurants around town have created their own versions but where can khachapuri be found on the Eastside? Turns out Wood in Silver Lake serves up its own version of the ancient dish. Look for the Gondola Pizza on the menu. The pizza comes with a wood-fired crust covered in mozzarella and eggs. Wood is at 2861 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

