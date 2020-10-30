Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Flore Vegan in Silver Lake has launched a fundraiser to help pay damage caused by looters during the Dodgers World Series celebration. "It was a great night of Dodger baseball and celebration until it wasn't," the restaurant said in its Go Fund Me fundraiser. "We do have insurance but the cost of the deductible to cover stolen items + replacing damaged glass (not covered by our policy) adds up. As COVID-19 has meant a drop in business, times are tight. We are humble, but have to ask for some help..."

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen debuts in Eagle Rock on Monday, Nov. 2, Eater LA reports. The coffee shop hails from South LA’s Windsor Hills/View Park neighborhood. The Eagle Rock location is on the ground floor of the Perch apartments. Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen (Eagle Rock) is at 4247 Eagle Rock Boulevard.

Zebulon is reopening today, Oct. 30, following a coronavirus scare. The Elysian Valley cafe and performance space had resumed operations with socially-distance outdoor dining in mid-October when it abruptly announced it was suspending operations last weekend after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. But a few days later Zebulon said the same employee had been tested again and this time the results were negative -- two more tests yielded the same results. "Hi this is new to us and we wanted to be as transparent as possible in order to keep our staff and patrons safe and informed," the restaurant said on Instagram. Zebulon is at 2478 Fletcher Dr.

Folks sipping a cocktail on the sidewalk patio of Lowboy in Echo Park had front row seats to the celebrating and then mayhem that transpired after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series on Tuesday night, Eater LA reports. Lowboy is at 1540 Sunset Blvd.

HomeState, which has restaurants in Highland Park and Los Feliz, was recently awarded the Gold Tortilla - the highest trophy presented by KCRW and Gustavo Arrellano’s Tortilla Tournament. The owner of HomeState, Briana Valdez shared her journey of eating and making tortillas in her home state of Texas and tributes to her Grandma Librada, nicknamed Lala, for her culinary influence and love.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The owners of Tacos El Manys, a sidewalk barbacoa stand in East Los Angeles, had quite a run in with the property owner across the street, Eater LA reports. Apparently, their stand was allegedly overturned onto the top of a parked car. Tacos El Many operates on the southeast corner of Whittier Boulevard and Saybrook Avenue.

A simple Tweet asking for RTs in support of a fledgling East Los Angeles restaurant appears to have set the owners of Cocina Express, at 4214 Floral Drive, on the path to business success, reports CBS2. So far that Tweet has received more than 75,000 likes and 42,000 retweets.

The last of Boyle Heights' long-time Japanese restaurants has been nominated as a historic-cultural monument, the Eastsider reports. Otomisan Japanese Restaurant, a small diner-like operation that serves up everything from chicken teriyaki to salmon sushi to salmon sashimi, occupies one of three storefronts on 2506 1/2 E 1st St. It opened as Otemo Sushi Cafe in 1956 and is believed to one of the oldest continuously-operating Japanese restaurants in Los Angeles.

Giamela's submarine sandwiches came to L.A. over 50 years ago with New Jersey native Bill Giamela. His son, Matt Giamela, joined the family business at a young age. In their early years, Matt's grandmother used to take the bus with the meatballs she made at home to serve at the first Burbank location on Riverside Drive. Now, they also sell sandwiches in Atwater Village and also started a meat company that supplies many iconic restaurants in L.A. including Pink's Hot Dogs and Original Tommy's hamburgers. In an Eastsider Q&A, Matt shares his experience building the New Jersey-Italian sub shop.

Serving up everything from grain bowls to vegan tacos, there is no shortage of places on the Eastside that cater to those living on a plant-based diet. Now, The Eastsider's new Vegan Dining Guide helps you keep track of vegan and vegan-friendly eateries, vendors and markets.

Eastside Guides