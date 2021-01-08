Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Sushi’s rolling into the Eastside. Sunset Sushi has opened up shop in Silver Lake, the Los Angeles Times reports. Sunset Sushi is the brainchild of the owners of Ichijiku in Highland Park. Expect chirashi boxes, sushi and sashimi omasaki sets. And just a few neighborhoods away, renowned sushi chef Morihiro “Mori” Onodera, has debuted in his one-thousand-square-foot space adjacent to Viet Noodle Bar in Atwater Village, reports the Los Angeles Times. As a special bonus, Onodera is preparing all of the food himself. Sunset Sushi is at 4330 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake. Morihiro is at 3133 Glendale Blvd. in Atwater Village.

Elf in Echo Park shuttered indefinitely after 14 years last month. But fans of the vegetarian restaurant will be glad to know that the owners hope to “rise like a Phoenix when we are able,” and are holding an online fundraiser to pay their bills.

Nicolas Valerio-Rodríguez of Nico’s Pizza is turning to the community to get his mobile pizza operation back on track. His life changed forever after on Jan. 2. when a driver plowed his vehicle into the rear of his pizza trailer parked on Sunset Boulevard near Marion Avenue in Echo Park. Two people, including his step-son, were severely injured, and his trailer and pizza oven were heavily damaged, KTLA reports. Having poured all of his family’s life savings into Nico’s Pizza after losing their jobs due to the pandemic, Valerio-Rodríguez is hoping to restart his dream of making pizza through donations made on GoFundMe.

The Kitchen in Silver Lake is on “shaky legs,” restaurant owner Fred Schleicher posted on GoFundMe. He is aiming to raise $75,000 to get the comfort food style restaurant through the pandemic. At the time of this writing, $17,566 has been raised. Folks interested in donating can visit The Kitchen’s GoFundMe.

Taix Restaurant in Echo Park has been recommended to become a historic landmark, The Eastsider reports. The recommendation is based only on its cultural significance in the community, not based on its architecture, the Cultural Heritage Commission stated. The full City Council must approve the nomination.

