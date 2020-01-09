Eastside Weekend woman at mike
Photo by Nathan Solis

A look at what's going on this weekend and your Eastside weather forecast. Please check with event organizers for any last-minute changes or cancellations. Now, read on!

Featured Event 

Cinema Magic

Cinema Magic, The Sequel

Last year’s Cinema Magic chamber concert sold out. We anticipate a similar response to The Sequel. Don’t be left out! Join us for an evening o…

FRIDAY, January 10

Loitering is Delightful

The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery (LAMAG), and the Barnsdall Art Park Founda…

SATURDAY, January 11

Second Saturday Gallery Night

The Second Saturday of every month is your opportunity to explore the Galleries, Shops, Restaurants and Nightlife in the neighborhoods of Nort…

SUNDAY, January 12

Friendship Buddies Comedy Show

FRIENDSHIP BUDDIES is a weekly stand-up comedy showcase featuring the best comics in Los Angeles. Join us EVERY SUNDAY NIGHT on the patio at V…

