A look at what's going on this weekend and your Eastside weather forecast. Please check with event organizers for any last-minute changes or cancellations. Now, read on!
Featured Event
Last year’s Cinema Magic chamber concert sold out. We anticipate a similar response to The Sequel. Don’t be left out! Join us for an evening o…
FRIDAY, January 10
The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery (LAMAG), and the Barnsdall Art Park Founda…
SATURDAY, January 11
#LosAngeles: Picture This!, the ONLY “Live Animated Comedy Show” is BACK to continue our 7 years and counting legacy of having the best lineup…
The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) is launching its free general admission on January 11, 2020 with a free, family-friendly celebration at …
The Second Saturday of every month is your opportunity to explore the Galleries, Shops, Restaurants and Nightlife in the neighborhoods of Nort…
SUNDAY, January 12
FRIENDSHIP BUDDIES is a weekly stand-up comedy showcase featuring the best comics in Los Angeles. Join us EVERY SUNDAY NIGHT on the patio at V…
The 2020 “Fulfilling the Dream” concert is the second annual event focused on bringing together musical and advocacy groups across Los Angeles…
