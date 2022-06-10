Eastside Events Cover

A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.

By Jennifer Rodriguez

Friday

The Greek TheatreTake a hike on Mount Hollywood and see the Bird Sanctuary, the Hollywood sign, and Griffith Observatory. More importantly meet new people and get some exercise.

Saturday

Silver Lake: There's a Big Gay Party going on at Los Globos. Show some SoCal Pride by spending the night dancing with go-go dancers and listening to disco, top 40, and house music.

Atwater Village: Get a sneak peek of new work from the Atwater Playhouse. FIRST PEEK is the first public reading of four original plays from LA based playwrights.

Boyle Heights: Keep your pet healthy and stock up on some free pet food at the Pet Wellness Day.

Sunday, June 12

The Ford: Check out Day 2 of the 101 Festival, a free celebration of music and community. (June 12 may only be for registered folks)

Glassell Park: Enjoy locally sourced beer and shop for some native plants at the Eagle Rock Brewery for its Pollination Party.

Cypress Park: End the weekend with some laughs at the Permanent Vacation stand-up comedy show.

