More change is coming to York Boulevard, with a new bar and restaurant in the works to open while a former TV repair shop is destined to become a tiny market.

A state liquor license is pending for What the Fox Bar at 4607 York Blvd., the former Eagle Auto repair shop on the Eagle Rock end of the boulevard. The applicants, Patty Ochoa Diaz, Ingred Mabel Herrera and Ignacio Roberto Herrera, are seeking an alcohol license typically used by a restaurant.

We couldn't find more info on the new bar, but city building permits are pending to convert the building to allow restaurant use with an outdoor eating area and a second floor addition.

Meanwhile, several blocks east at 5046 York Blvd. in Highland Park, remodeling work is under way in the former American TV Service shop in the heart of the gentrifying retail strip.

A building permit has been issued to convert the retail space into a grocery store, according to an online summary.

No word yet on the name of the store or who is behind it. But it's going to be relatively small, with the entire building, which includes another storefront, having about 2,800-square-feet of space.