Lincoln Heights -- This neighborhood has played a historic role when it comes to beer making in Los Angeles. Now, it looks like a new brewery is planning to keep up the tradition.
Benny Boy Brewing has filed an application with the Planning Department for the partial demolition and remodeling of an industrial building next to the 5 Freeway for a new brewery and cider house.
The owners need Planning Department approval to operate a brewery at 1821 N. Daly St. with live entertainment and on- and off-site sales of beer, wine and cider, according to a summary of the filing.
Benny Boy would open across the freeway from The Brewery Art Colony, which was once home to the Pabst Blue Ribbon brewery and before that the Eastside Brewery.
It's not known when Benny Boy expects to open but plans posted on Instagram call for a two-building compound consisting of a cider house and brewery with tasting rooms and bars.
