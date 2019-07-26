Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Former pop-up, Woon, now has a permanent space in Historic Filipinotown, Spectrum News 1 reports. Headed by mother and son team, Julie and Keegan Fong, Woon brings Chinese comfort food derived from select family recipes. Woon is at 2920 W. Temple St. in Historic Filipinotown

How has the recent price spike of avocado impacted dishes such as guacamole and avocado toast? NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly spoke to two restaurateurs from Boyle Heights and Silver Lake to learn about how the avocado crisis has affected their bottom line. Bernadette Thome of the long-standing El Tepeyac in Boyle Heights says that they have not passed the price increase to customers but have needed to find avocadoes that could be “cheaper, “smaller” or a “different kind of avocado.” Jessica Koslow of Sqirl believes that avocados are a “luxury item” and only uses avocados from California on Sqirl’s menu. When her local suppliers run out, she removes the avocado toast from the menu. But don’t fret – supplies are expected to stabilize by September. El Tepeyac is at 812 N. Evergreen Ave in Boyle Heights. Sqirl is at 720 N. Virgil Ave. in East Hollywood.

Two salad chains are opening restaurants within a few blocks of each other in Silver Lake, says The Eastsider. We told you earlier this year that Sweetgreen -- which serves "make-your-own" as well prepared salads and "warm bowls" with roasted chicken, tofu or fish -- is opening in the former Pollo Loco at Sunset and Sanborn Avenue. Now, a few blocks east at Sunset and Vendome Street, San Francisco-based salad chain MIXT is preparing to open its third L.A. restaurant this fall. MIXT will be at 3100 Sunset Blvd. Sweetgreen will be at 3925 Sunset.

Some of the best street food is found in Historic FilipinoTown, Boyle Heights and Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles Magazine reports. Try Dollar Hits in Historic FilipinoTown for its isaw barbecue concept, which originates from the Philippines. Folks can pile as many par-grilled skewers on their plates for a $1. The super flakey beer-battered fried shrimp taco from Mariscos Jalisco also made the list. And have you seen the Corn Man lately? Timoteo Flor de Nopal’s sells his elote out of his push-cart on a city lot in Lincoln Heights from about 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dollar Hits is at 2422 W. Temple St. in Historic FilipinoTown. Mariscos Jalisco is at 3040 E. Olympic Blvd. in Boyle Heights. The Corn Man is at 2338 Workman St. in Lincoln Heights.

Asso Pasta & Wine has officially opened in Silver Lake. The concept comes from executive chef Alex Campdelli of New York’s Sola Pasta Bar and restaurateur Alessandro Paciotti, said a statement from the restaurant. Asso, which means ace in Italian, brings a pasta and vegetable menu that is well-suited for the Silver Lake crowd with menu choices that are gluten free, vegetarian and vegan, such as Beets Tagliatelle and Rigatoni al Cavolo Nero, along with traditional Italian dishes such as Carbonara, Amatriciana and Cacio e Pepe. Menu changes every two to three weeks with signature dishes always remaining. Asso Pasta &Wine is at 4019 W. Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!