New Gym Coming to Echo Park: A new bouldering-gym is opening in a former Mexican market. The Stronghold Climbing Gym is setting up shop at 1624 W Sunset Blvd., which has stood empty since La Guadalupana closed in early 2018. The opening date has not been announced. This will be the second location for Stronghold, which operates out of the Brewery Arts Complex in Lincoln Heights.

Vintage Store Heads to Highland Park: Worship LA vintage clothing is reopening a brick-and-mortar location, reemerging as Worship Collective at 5712 N. Figueroa. Since closing its Echo Park storefront two years ago, the vintage shop has operated online. Worship returns in person on May 15, with a Grand Opening from 3 pm to 8 pm, featuring music by Reverberation Radio.

Wasteland Opens in Highland Park: The store at 5910 Figueroa St. is the fourth location for the designer/vintage resale shop, and its third in Los Angeles. Wasteland began in Berkeley in 1985.