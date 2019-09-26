Temperatures are cooling down and we’re seeing more crisp autumn nights, which can only mean two things: Oktoberfest and Halloween are right around the corner.

SATURDAY, September 28

Home, A One Day Storytelling Retreat at Edendale Branch Library: Explore the topic of home - how we find, make and keep our place in the world by sharing art and stories with other storytellers. Free. 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details

LA River Kayaks in Atwater Village: See a portion of the LA River that is teeming with native plants and wildlife during a one-mile kayaking tour through the Glendale Narrows. $38.50. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Details

Pilates Punx Grand Opening and Block Party in Echo Park: Pilates Punx has found a way to bring together the spirit of punk rock and the seemingly inaccessible exercise system of pilates at their new studio on Sunset Boulevard. Celebrate the studio’s grand opening with the Pilates Punx crew and neighboring businesses. Free. 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details

Teddy Bear Concert with Milk and Cookies reception at the Santa Cecilia Arts & Learning Center: Bring your toddler and their favorite stuffed animal along for “Meet the String Family,” an introduction to the instruments of the orchestra. The concert will be followed by a milk and cookies reception. 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. $8-$20. Details

Couples Art Night at MCAU: Take the thought out of date night and bring your partner out for a relaxing paint sesh. All materials will be provided and instructions will be given in Spanish and English. $70. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Low Key Variety Show, Witchcraft Edition at Lyric Hyperion Theater & Cafe: It’s never too early to get into the spirit of Halloween, so kick off the season with a variety show that explores the theme of witchcraft. The inclusive range of performers includes Curtis Cook, Stephanie Barkley and Gabriel Luna. Details

SUNDAY, September 29

An Evening of Jazz at St. Athanasius Episcopal Church: The Russ Ferrante Trio, part of the internationally renowned jazz group, The Yellowjackets, will be performing in Echo Park one night only, so don’t miss out! All proceeds will benefit the ministries of St. Athanasius, a multicultural, justice-promoting community that serves in Spanish, English and Korean. $40-$250. 5 p.m. Details

King Trivia Presents “Bob’s Burgers” at Golden Road: Help your chances at winning a “Bob’s Burgers”-themed trivia night with a variety of beers brewed on site. $1. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Oktoberfest Patio Preview at Tam O’Shanter: Sip on bottomless locally-brewed beer from breweries like LA Ale Works, Brewyard and 3 Weavers, between trips to the buffet that will be serving hearty German dishes like Bavarian pork stew and German potato salad. $79. 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Details

New Order Nite at the Echo: Sing along to Blue Monday, Bizarre Love Triangle and other New Order songs as guest DJ Alex Transistor spins New Order and other synth-pop and post-punk hits all night long. $7-$10. 7 p.m. Details