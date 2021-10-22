Pinky’s in Los Feliz reopened last week with a selection of new, 1980s beach-themed cocktails. The new bar program is run by Aly Iwamoto, who has worked at bars like Death & Co. and The Varnish.

From the gin-based Straight to VHS to the Toki whiskey Highball, Iwamoto says there’s a drink for every type of cocktail drinker on the menu. Atrium’s Executive Chef James LaLonde will also be serving up two exclusive tacos — birria and vegan potato — at the bar as well.

Pinky’s is open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.

In other dining & drinking news ...

Breadblok, a Santa Monica gluten-free bakery, plans on expanding to Silver Lake, reports Eater LA. The restaurant, owned by sisters Chloé and Celine Charlier, opened its original location in Santa Monica in February 2020. The new location will be located inside the former Enrique Auto Parts space.

Mason’s Dumpling Shop and Joy on York in Highland Park and Needle in Silver Lake made The Infatuation’s “Best Chinese Restaurants in Los Angeles” roundup.

Last Word Hospitality is planning on opening a new restaurant in Eagle Rock, reports What Now Los Angeles. The restaurant, possibly named Queen St. Diner, will serve “low-country” South Carolina fare and seafood. Last Word Hospitality owns three other restaurants in Los Angeles — Red Dog Saloon, Found Oyster and Same Same Thai.

Santo Nigiri is a new sushi restaurant coming to Silver Lake in winter 2021. According to What Now Los Angeles, the sushi restaurant will have just 21 seats for customers looking for sashimi, handrolls and nigiri from owner Jose Antonio Gozain Llopis.

Jitlada in East Hollywood was the Eastside pick for the Infatuation’s “Where to Eat When You’re Feeling Sad and Might Need to Cry.” If you’ve had a particularly no bones week, maybe it’s a good time to stop by.