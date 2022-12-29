Many Eastside restaurants and bars will celebrate New Year with menu and drink specials. Here's a sample:
East Hollywood:Tabula Rasa Bar will offer an evening of free food and champagne on Dec. 31. On New Year's Day, proceeds from a gumbo party will be donated to the LA Food Bank.
Eagle Rock: Chifa will have a special dim sum tasting menu on Dec. 30 and 31. Enjoy champagne (or mocktail) and a Cantonese tea pairing with your Peruvian-Chinese meal.
Lincoln Heights: Benny Boy Brewing will have a no-cover and no-reservations New Year's Eve celebration with an oyster and caviar bar, sourdough pizza and a cider toast at midnight. And on New Year's Day, enjoy $2 pints if you roll up in PJs.
Los Feliz:Atrium is offering three decadent specials for New Year's Eve: a New York rib-eye steak with truffle butter, risotto & lobster and oysters with black oscietra caviar and champagne granita.
Los Feliz: Nossa Caipirinha Bar will host a no-cover shindig on New Year's Eve. Enjoy Brazilian bar snacks and a complimentary toast that night and holiday cocktails, micheladas and feijoada for lunch the next day.
Looking for a good wine to ring in the new year? Tasting Table recommends three Silver Lake shops -- Vinovore, Psychic Wines and Silverlake Wine -- and Oeno Vino in Atwater Village.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me.
I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below.
Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.