Bowl of civiche mixto at Causita

Ceviche mixto

Silver Lake --  If you didn’t know Causita – which sits adjacent to its brother restaurant, Bar Moruno – was Peruvian, a casual glance at the menu won’t enlighten you. For this is the latest in a long line of remarkable LA eateries by master chef Ricardo Zarate, serving the Japanese cooking of Peru – which has had an immigrant Japanese population since 1890, when a ship arrived with 790 Nikkei – literally, people of Japanese lineage living in another land.

Today, there are 90,000 Nikkei in Peru – a small part of the population of 33 million, but a big influence on the cuisine of the country. This is the very essence of Fusion Cuisine, with Peruvian ingredients filtered through the rigorous demands of Japanese cooking. It’s a style that Zarate evolved here in LA at Mo-Chica, Picca, Paiche, Rosaline – and now at Causita Nikkei Peruvian.

Causita sign painted on a white wall
Two steamed bao sandwiches on a wooden platter at Causita

Steamed bao 
Peruvian scallops in a bowl of ice at Causita.

Peruvian scallops at Causita. 

Merrill Shindler has spent his life eating for a living in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. His idea of psychotherapy is a seat at a bar, with a beer in hand, and a Dodger game on the big screen.

