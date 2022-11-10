Silver Lake -- If you didn’t know Causita – which sits adjacent to its brother restaurant, Bar Moruno – was Peruvian, a casual glance at the menu won’t enlighten you. For this is the latest in a long line of remarkable LA eateries by master chef Ricardo Zarate, serving the Japanese cooking of Peru – which has had an immigrant Japanese population since 1890, when a ship arrived with 790 Nikkei – literally, people of Japanese lineage living in another land.
Today, there are 90,000 Nikkei in Peru – a small part of the population of 33 million, but a big influence on the cuisine of the country. This is the very essence of Fusion Cuisine, with Peruvian ingredients filtered through the rigorous demands of Japanese cooking. It’s a style that Zarate evolved here in LA at Mo-Chica, Picca, Paiche, Rosaline – and now at Causita Nikkei Peruvian.
It’s a restaurant that sits at the beating culinary heart of Silver Lake. Formality is minimal, with about half the restaurant on a funky outdoor patio in the back, where the late afternoon sun will blind those facing west. A small price to pay for food that staggers and dazzles with every bite.
Causita is a relentless mix of surprises, beginning with the logo, a smiling potato wearing a bright red crown – the only touch of color on the simple paper menu. There are 14 “hyper seasonal” house cocktails, not one of which has a cutely coy name. They’ve got monikers like Apricot, Carrot, Lychee, Kumquat, Heirloom Tomato and Snap Pea. The wine list is impressively esoteric, with just three beers, two sakes. There’s a good bar. But the loosely dressed locals who pack the place are there to eat. And eat they do. This is a restaurant where you want to order the whole menu. And where you’ll leave nothing to take home.
The cooking is dominated by small dishes – six under the heading “Ceviches & Tiraditos Nikkei”; four on an essential plate of “Cuatro Nigiri Causita Nikkei”; five under “Pequeno”; five under “Medio.” Only five more are “Grande.” And none of them are especially daunting – though the perfect crispy rice with seared steak tartare may alter your view of the universe.
But then, the menu is filled with dishes to dream about when you’re trapped in traffic on Hollywood Freeway.
Consider the chocolatas clams, which are not clams in chocolate sauce, but rather in a chalaca sauce of chili, tomatoes, onions and sour cream, along with pricy charapita peppers (so…tiny!), equally spicy leche de tigre; it’s a joy to even recite the ingredients. Or perhaps the exquisite lobster dumplings with charred jalapeno oil and ceviche aioli. Or the steamed bao filled with beets or pork belly, flavored with gochujang and rocoto sauces. Even the Little Gem Caesar Salad is sui generis, with popped quinoa for crunch.
The menu is a sonnet; the food poetic. Every bite, every taste, is joyous. The name is slang for “best friends.” It comes from the Quechuan word “kausaq,” meaning “to give life.” Which Causita does, with every taste.
Merrill Shindler has spent his life eating for a living in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. His idea of psychotherapy is a seat at a bar, with a beer in hand, and a Dodger game on the big screen.
