“Nikkei Peruvian” restaurant Causita opened in Silver Lake on Tuesday. The Sunset Boulevard restaurant serves dishes with Peruvian ingredients and Japanese techniques that were inspired by the arrival of Japanese migrants to Peru in the 1800s.

Dishes will feature everything from Nigiri Causita Nikkei, which includes sushi selections of tuna and salmon alongside potatoes, to udon noodles and seabass tamales. Their beverage program will highlight Japanese whiskey and Pisco, a type of brandy native to Latin America.

A West Hollywood coffee shop and distributor is opening a new coffee space in the former Clark Street Bread outlet at the base of The Elysian apartment tower in Victor Heights, just east of Echo Park. Farm Cup Coffee will open to the public on April 28 at 1115 W. Sunset Blvd at White Knoll Drive. The owners behind Farm Cup have also leased the former Winsome restaurant space next door, says District Realty Group. The unnamed restaurant will have a "menu consisting of influences from Peru all the way to Indonesia."

Taste of the Eastside returns this April 22 to 24. Over fifteen establishments will offer signature and unique dishes for takeout, delivery and dine-in service throughout the weekend. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will go towards Silver Lake's Rose Scharlin Cooperative Nursery School and Friends Of the LA River (FOLAR).

Greekman’s in Silver Lake will now be a permanent pandemic pivot. The former “Jewish-ish” restaurant named Freedman’s became an open-air Greek restaurant called Greekman's during the pandemic. But what was to be a temporary change has become permanent. There are now plans to move Freedman’s to a new location, reports Eater LA.

Fodórs Travel featured Boyle Heights’ restaurant scene with local artist Robert Vargas. His selections include Teresitas, Otomisan, La Parrilla, Yeya's and Brooklyn Avenue Pizza.

Thrillist rounded up the best eats in East Hollywood’s Thai Town. The spots include Siam Sunset, Sapp Coffee Shop, Jitlada, Hoy-ka Thai Restaurant, Boran, Bhan Kanom Thai and the original Sanamluang Cafe.

If you’re looking to celebrate Dodger Stadium's 60th anniversary, check out the list of new new additions to the ballpark’s fare.