It’s not too late to have your #hotgirlsummer or #hotboysummer and what better time to be summertime fine than Labor Day Weekend?

FRIDAY, August 30

Noche Bohemia, A Prayer For All Living Things at Tonalli Studio: Bring an instrument, tell a story or recite your poetry or kick back and support your local artists at Tonalli Studio’s open mic night. 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Details

SATURDAY, August 31

Salsa Fuego, Lessons and Dance Party at Los Globos: Don’t let salsa’s complex footwork and dizzying spins intimidate you, this salsa night is for beginners! Start the night out with lessons by salsa master, Daniella Dutton, then spend the rest of the night trying out your new moves with the other beginners in the crowd. $10. 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Details

Poetry Brothel, Summer of Love at El Cid: The summer of love lives on at El Cid as the tapas restaurant and bar is transformed into a Poetry Brothel where clients pay for private readings by a rotating cast of poets dressed in their grooviest 60’s bohemian garb. Dress the part and bring cash for a poetry reading or two! $40-$250. 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Curtido Cooking Class, A SalviSould Food Workshop in Silver Lake: Gut-healthy fare like kimchi and kombucha have become staples in most Angelenos’ diets, but what most health-conscious folks are missing out on is curtido, a Salvadoran fermented cabbage relish, the crowning glory of all cheese-filled pupusas. Learn how to make your own curtido, in this vegan-friendly class. $45. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details

Naked Life Sculpting Workshop at Mast on Fig: Learn how to sculpt clay with your bare hands... and a bare booty. Spice up your sculpting lesson by getting naked or stripping down to your undies! $20. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details

No Doubt vs. Blink 182 Night at Echoplex: Club 90’s does it again, with a night of non-stop hits by two of the best 90’s pop-punk bands. This party is guaranteed to make you wonder how you still know all the words to “What’s My Age Again?” and “Don’t Speak”. $0-$8. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Details

Made in LA Labor Day Weekend at Golden Road Brewing: Celebrate this Labor Day weekend at Golden Road’s two-day party where you can drink locally-made brews while watching homegrown bands like Cold War Kids and Phantom Planet. $25-$40. 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Details

The Soul Shakedown Party at Zebulon: Soul music all night with Clifton, aka DJ Soft Touch and a live performance by The Moan. Free. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Details

SUNDAY, September 1

“Grown Ass Woman” Sketch Comedy Show by Rachel Resnick: Ever wondered what makes a “grown ass woman”? Well, comedian, Rachel Resnick, has and she’ll let you in on her hilarious musings on what it takes, or doesn’t, to make a grown ass woman - just know now, it isn’t marriage or babies! $10. 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details

Kickback Brunch Cumbiaton Takeover at XELAS: L.A.’s own Cumbiaton crew will be bringing the best in cumbias and other Latinx ritmos for you to shake your rump to at XELAS’ boozy brunch/day party. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details