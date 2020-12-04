Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

An LGBTQ and Latino bar plus pizzeria has opened in Boyle Heights. It’s name? Noa Noa Place. If you’re familiar with the music from the late Mexican singer, songwriter and actor, Juan Gabriel, then you’ve probably made the connection - the bar was inspired by Gabriel’s 1980 hit song, ‘El Noa Noa.’ El Noa Noa was actually the name of the bar in Juarez, Mexico, where Gabriel launched his career, the Mexican news website Agencia EFE reports. As expressed in the song, co-owner Luis Octavio hopes that Noa Noa Place “will be a great time,” ABC-7 reports. Noa Noa Place opens on Friday, Dec. 5. Take-out only. Noa Noa Place is at 2321 E. 1st St. in Boyle Heights.

Sushi chef extraordinaire Morihiro Onodera has set up shop in Atwater Village by way of Morihiro, EaterLA reports. The small, takeaway operation shares half of the Viet Noodle Bar space. Through the years, Onodera has established himself as a prominent player in Los Angeles’ restaurant and sushi scene.

Boyle Heights native and chef Mario Christerna brings his culinary talents to the neighborhood he calls home with the launch of Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co., EaterLA reports. The pizzeria is housed on the first floor of the legendary culture and music venue The Paramount Theatre, and pays tribute to the history, culture and distinctness of Boyle Heights. Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Company is at 2706 E. Cesar Chavez Ave. in Boyle Heights.

Cafe Birde is temporarily going dark in Highland Park. The Instagram announcement pointed to the recent restrictions imposed on restaurants as the cause for the closure. Service will resume when dine-in service is permitted and when management believes they can offer the “staff and and guests the workplace and dining experience they deserve.” Cafe Birdie is at 5631 N. Figueroa St. in Highland Park.

El Gallo Bakery, founded in 1949, is one of the oldest and most well known of East L.A.'s many panaderias. Today, the Cesar Chavez Avenue bakery is owned by Jesus Gabriel Huerta, the son of founder Magdalena Martinez-Huerta. In a Q&A with Melody Waintal of The Eastsider, Jesus Gabriel shares his experience running the business.

The pandemic shutdown propelled many families to turn to toys for entertainment, distraction and the pure pleasure of play. This holiday season, however, presents unknown expectations for small independent toy retailers. The Eastsider’s Bizz Buzz column takes a close look at the toy trends and business model shifts triggered by the pandemic from the perspective of select Eastside toy retailers.

