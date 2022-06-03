Eastside Events Cover

A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.

Friday, June 3

Echo Park: Listen to indie pop music from iamnotshane with Mykey at The Echo.

Elysian Valley: Bring a picnic basket and lawn chairs to an outdoor screening of "Grease" and "Sounds of Dorris Place," a short film created by students at Dorris Place Elementary School.

Saturday, June 4

Elysian Park: BYOB and tag along with family or friends for a bbq and house music from Robot Sunrise and Converse Basin. 

Boyle Heights: Looking for a new job? Check out the YAAS resource and job fair for some networking opportunities and resume help. There will even be free swag and professional clothing. 

Sunday, June 5

Lincoln Heights: Head over to Plaza de la Raza for a 21-and-over House Music and Arts Festival

Go here for details and more events

