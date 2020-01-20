A look at what's going on this week and your Eastside weather forecast

MONDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

HOMO HAPPY HOUR

Come and join us every Thursday for Highland Parks only Gay Happy Hour!  at Sonny's Hideaway in Highland Park From 5pm-2am. There are Food and…

Sasheer Zamata (SNL) and Motherland

Motherland - Free Stand Up Comedy

Every Thursday night Motherland offers a sublime evening of stand-up comedy featuring some of the best comedians in Los Angeles and across the…

FRIDAY

What is Hospice Anyway?

Eighty percent of Americans die in hospitals and nursing homes. They endure aggressive and often futile medical treatment. Too often they die …

Tags

Load comments