A look at what's going on this week and your Eastside weather forecast.
MONDAY
WEDNESDAY
PATRICK HAEMMERLEIN | BOBBY MOORE | ALLISON BAMCAT | ISAAC PELAYO
THURSDAY
Come and join us every Thursday for Highland Parks only Gay Happy Hour! at Sonny's Hideaway in Highland Park From 5pm-2am. There are Food and…
Personal Essay Workshop: Telling your story in words and pictures
Create an inspirational vision board for personal goals manifesting the new year! Join Amy Muscoplat to design your own unique vision board co…
Every Thursday night Motherland offers a sublime evening of stand-up comedy featuring some of the best comedians in Los Angeles and across the…
Zócalo Public Square: What Does the Resurgence of White Supremacy Mean for the Future of Race Relations?
Moderated by LA Times Columnist Sandy Banks
FRIDAY
Eighty percent of Americans die in hospitals and nursing homes. They endure aggressive and often futile medical treatment. Too often they die …
PATRICK HAEMMERLEIN | BOBBY MOORE | ALLISON BAMCAT | ISAAC PELAYO
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.