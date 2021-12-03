Parades in Atwater Village and Boyle Heights. A puppet adaptation of “The Nutcracker” in Highland Park. And a winter wonderland at Dodger Stadium.

This year's holiday season is more festive than last year, when the pandemic forced many Eastside events and traditions to be cancelled or held virtually. Still, many of this year's events will encourage or require masks and proof of vaccination.

So, here's our 2021 guide to holiday events around the Eastside and beyond!

One-Time Events

Friday, Dec. 3

Hermon Holiday Block Party and Tree Lighting

The Hermon Holiday block party and tree lighting returns with sweet treats, music and COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots!

Wheeling Way & Monterey Road | Hermon

Free

All Ages

Saturday, Dec. 4

Las Posadas in the Park

Celebrate the holiday tradition with The Wall Las Memorias at this free community event featuring special live performances by Las Cafeteras!

Lincoln Park | Lincoln Heights

Free

All Ages

Union Station Holiday Festival and Artisan Market

The South Patio of Union Station will come alive with live entertainment, food and wine, artisan shops and activities for kids from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Union Station | Downtown LA

Proof of vaccination required for indoor bars and restaurants.

Free

All Ages

Sunday, Dec. 5

Christmas Parade in Boyle Heights

The parade begins at 3 pm and 1st and Chicago streets and ends at Mariachi Plaza. Chef Aaron Sanchez will serve as Chef Grand Marshal.

Boyle Heights

Free

All ages

North East LA Christmas Parade

The city's 2nd oldest Annual Christmas Parade is produced by Highland Park Chamber of Commerce- local marching bands, equestrian, stilt walkers, artists. Starts at 1 pm at Figueroa Street and Avenue 60 and ends at Sycamore Grove Park.

Highland Park

Free

All ages

Sunday, Dec. 12

30th Annual Atwater Village Tree Lighting Festival

Ring in the holiday season at the annual Atwater Village tree lighting with gingerbread house making, music and a photobooth with Santa!

Glendale Boulevard & Larga Avenue | Atwater Village

Free

All Ages

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Hiking with Friends

The Facebook group Hiking with Friends is hosting their 6th annual ugly sweater Christmas hike. The hike will be around two and a half hours and will begin at the Griffith Park Pony Rides. Wear your best ugly sweater and light-up gear and get ready to hike!

Griffith Park

Free

All Ages

Saturday, Dec. 18

Navidad en el Barrio

Danza Floricanto returns with an evening of traditional dance performances, music and pinata!

The Floricanto Center for the Performing Arts| El Sereno

Tickets start at $10

COVID-19 Protocols apply

All Ages

Holiday Sing-Along with the Angeles Chorale

Sing along with the Angeles Chorale to classic holiday songs (and stop by the pre-show Winter Wonderland experience!)

Walt Disney Concert Hall | Downtown Los Angeles

Tickets start at $35

Mask and proof of vaccination required.

Ages 5+

Wednesday, Dec. 24

L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Twenty-two different performance groups — like the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, Pacifico Dance Company, Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea and more — will take the stage at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillion from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in a celebration of the holiday season.

Attend the celebration in person for free or tune into the broadcast on PBS SoCal.

The Music Center | Downtown Los Angeles and on PBS SoCal

Free

All Ages

Ongoing Events

Street Food Cinema’s Yuletide Cinemaland

Street Food Cinema is bringing a series of movies to Heritage Square in Montecito Heights. From the 75th anniversary of “It’s A Wonderful Life” to “Elf” and “Home Alone,” there’s a film for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Heritage Square Museum | Montecito Heights

All Ages

$40 Adult tickets, $16 tickets for ages 5-12.

Electric Dusk Drive In Holiday Films

Los Angeles’ longest-running drive-thru theater is showing a selection of holiday movies this December.

Glendale

Tickets start at $23

All Ages

Dodgers Holiday Festival

The newly renovated Dodger Stadium is transforming into a winter wonderland. Celebrate the season (or should we say, the baseball off-season), with live entertainment, Santa photo-ops, scenic displays and an ice skating rink!

Dodger Stadium

Tickets are $16 and must be purchased in advance

All attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and masks are strongly encouraged.

All ages.

Los Angeles Zoo Lights

The Los Angeles Zoo’s light show is back, with classic fixtures and new favorites.

Los Angeles Zoo | Griffith Park

Tickets start at $15 for members

All Ages

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Los Angeles’ longest-running family theater company is showing its puppet adaptation of “The Nutcracker.”