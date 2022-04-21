A look at what's going on this weekend and your Eastside weather forecast. Read on to learn more!

Friday, April 22

Silver Lake: The 2000s are back! Scour your wardrobe for slogan tees, low-rise jeans, and trucker hats to dress on theme for 2000s Night at Los Globos. Dance to some throwbacks from your favorite artists.

Montecito Heights: Grab your gardening gloves and volunteer at Debs Parks for some Habitat Restoration.

Saturday, April 23

Eagle Rock: Celebrate Earth Day at Center for the Arts to learn about protecting wildlife and make prints in an outdoor workshop! The event is family-friendly and free.

Echo Park: Watch a fashion show, listen to live music and attend a pizza pan art exhibit at the Sunset & Mohawk Block Party.

Highland Park: Create your own folded book art with artist Sandy Krause at The Pop Hop.

Historic Filipinotown: Check out the latest artwork by Amy Russell and Vesta at Council_St.

Elysian Valley: Continue the Earth Day Celebrations by picking up trash at Elysian Park.

Sunday, April 24

Highland Park: Head to Sycamore Grove Park for music, poetry, arts and more at the Lummis Days Festival.

Numerous Locations: Save an appetite for Taste of the Eastside and help support Rose Scharlin Cooperative Nursery School and Friends Of the LA River.

