A look at what's going on this weekend and your Eastside weather forecast. Read on to learn more!
Friday, April 22
Silver Lake: The 2000s are back! Scour your wardrobe for slogan tees, low-rise jeans, and trucker hats to dress on theme for 2000s Night at Los Globos. Dance to some throwbacks from your favorite artists.
Montecito Heights: Grab your gardening gloves and volunteer at Debs Parks for some Habitat Restoration.
Saturday, April 23
Eagle Rock: Celebrate Earth Day at Center for the Arts to learn about protecting wildlife and make prints in an outdoor workshop! The event is family-friendly and free.
Echo Park: Watch a fashion show, listen to live music and attend a pizza pan art exhibit at the Sunset & Mohawk Block Party.
Highland Park: Create your own folded book art with artist Sandy Krause at The Pop Hop.
Historic Filipinotown: Check out the latest artwork by Amy Russell and Vesta at Council_St.
Elysian Valley: Continue the Earth Day Celebrations by picking up trash at Elysian Park.
Sunday, April 24
Highland Park: Head to Sycamore Grove Park for music, poetry, arts and more at the Lummis Days Festival.
Numerous Locations: Save an appetite for Taste of the Eastside and help support Rose Scharlin Cooperative Nursery School and Friends Of the LA River.
