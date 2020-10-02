Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Jonathan Perez of Macheen has scored a residency at Milpa Grille in Boyle Heights, L.A. Taco reports. Known for serving some killer pork belly breakfast tacos at Smorgasborg L.A., the Macheen team, comprised of Perez, his sister Ana and younger brother Rolando, recently won L.A. Taco’s Taco Madness online taco Tournament. Macheen’s Residency at Milpa Grille is at 2633 East Cesar Chavez Ave. in Boyle Heights.

After the Black Lives Matter protests in June, folks flocked to Vanilla Black in Echo Park for its delish coffee and to support a black-owned business. Just a few months later, it has gone dark, but is it for good? Eater LA reports that a permanent closure may be possible.

Friday evenings is pizza night at All Time in Los Feliz. Owners Tyler and Ashley Wells have crafted a minimal menu: Margarita pizza for $20 and Pepperoni Pizza for $23. Both pies are 16 inches. All Time is at 2040 Hillhurst Ave. in Los Feliz.

Need more tacos? Follow L.A. Taco’s Guide to Eating, Drinking and Chilling East of the Los Angeles River. Recommendations range from tacos to thai food, coffee spots and a few stops to take a break.

Boyle Heights’ taco trailer El Ruso, Eastside darling HomeState and East Los Angeles classic La Azteca are now part of The Suave 16 - tortilla finalists of KCRW and Gustavo Arrellano’s Tortilla Tournament, KCRW reports. In its third year, the annual event matches tortillerias, restaurants and the like that fight for the Golden Tortilla in a month-long March Madness style competition.

Dave's Chillin N Grillin sandwich shop in Highland Park will be closing at the end of the week but is seeking a new spot to reopen, the Eastsider reports.

People make fun of health-food stores, especially the prices. But the Eastsider reports when Erewhon Market opened its new store in Silver Lake's Sunset Junction, a crowd showed up to take a look at company's newest location.

Trattoria Farfalla in Los Feliz was John Borghetti's first restaurant. Growing up in an Italian family in Brazil, food was a big part of his upbringing. When the opportunity came up in the U.S., Borghetti created his own restaurant to serve his favorite flavors from home. In a Q&A with The Eastsider, John shares his experience -- which included working in Alaska and managing a Jack-in-the-Box in Los Angeles -- before opening the neighborhood staple. As an added bonus, he shares his secret for making a favorite pasta marinara dish.

A new mural depicting a Peruvian coffee farmer has been completed on the side of Lassen's Natural Foods in Echo Park. The mural by artist Levi Ponce was commissioned by Fairtrade America, which certifies products produced under fair-trade guidelines that set minimum, sustainable pricing.

