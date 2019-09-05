From a celebration of '80s hitmakers to a class on how to make an apple pie, there's no shortage of things to do this weekend.

Read on to learn more!

FRIDAY, September 6

Queen Tribute Night & '70s Party at Los Globos: Club 90’s will be paying tribute to Freddie Mercury with a massive Queen celebration. Other '70s and '80s hits by the likes of Elton John, Prince and David Bowie will be playing throughout the night. $10 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Details

Lost '80s Live at The Greek Theatre: See Flock of Seagulls, Dramarama, and other 80’s hitmakers live at The Greek Theatre’s outdoor amphitheatre. 6 p.m. $39.50 to $99.50. Details

Live Jazz by Cody Dear Collective at Hey Hey: The smooth jazz collective will be concluding their summer residency at Hey Hey with one last performance in the buzzy tea house. Free. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Details

House Open Mic at Book Show: A safe space for writers and performers to share their work in an intimate and LGBTQIA-friendly space. 8 p.m. Details

Noches de Trova at Center for the Arts Eagle Rock: Come out for a monthly celebration of song, poetry, theatre and art. Artists will be performing Spanish-language songs from a variety of genres, including Nueva Cancion, cumbia, flamenco and cumbia. $15. 8 p.m. Details



SATURDAY, September 7

LA River Kayaks in Atwater Village: See a portion of the LA River that is teeming with native plants and wildlife during a one-mile kayaking tour through the Glendale Narrows. $38.50. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Details

Fall Harvest, A Focus on Acorns and Pine Nuts at The Autry: Join the Chia Cafe Collective, a grassroots collective of native food educators and activists, at the Autry’s Ethnobotanical Garden for a discussion on their relationship with fall’s seasonal foods. Those in attendance will also get a chance to sample recipes from their book “Cooking the Native Way”. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details

Frogtown Tour with LA Conservancy at the L.A. River: Explore the past, present and future of the riverside neighborhood of Elysian Valley (a.k.a. Frogtown) and the portion of the L.A. River that river runs through it with Friends of the L.A. River and the Los Angeles Conservancy. $15. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details

Apple Pie Class with Chef Mary Moran at the The King’s Roost: Learn how to make your own apple pie and become your friends’ favorite dinner party guest! $85. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Details

SUNDAY, September 8

Let's Go, Atsuko! at Dynasty Typewriter: Atsuko Okatsuka, comedian and actress known for her hour comedy special on HULU, "They Call me Stacey" will be hosting a night of interactive videos and more with notable comedians in the style of a Japanese game show. Proceeds will be benefiting Everytown for Gun Safety. $10-$15. 7 p.m. Details