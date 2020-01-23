A look at what's going on this weekend and your Eastside weather forecast. Please check with event organizers for any last-minute changes or cancellations. Now, read on!
FEATURED EVENT
For most of her 20s, Becky didn’t date because of a pelvic pain disorder that made sex unbearable. However, when she decided to get help in he…
FRIDAY, January 24
Eighty percent of Americans die in hospitals and nursing homes. They endure aggressive and often futile medical treatment. Too often they die …
PATRICK HAEMMERLEIN | BOBBY MOORE | ALLISON BAMCAT | ISAAC PELAYO
SATURDAY, January 25
I would like to invite you to attend the community celebration for the grand opening of the Red Car Pedestrian Bridge, one of four infrastruct…
The Glassell Park Improvement Association is hosting a Table Town Hall with all 5 candidates confirmed on the ballot for Council District 14. …
Experience a night of sustainable & chic fashion. MN COUTURE is a female owned business that was inspired by the cultural fusion as well a…
Join Forest Lawn Museum for a discussion on aerial photography, presented in conjunction with the current exhibition The Elevated Eye: Aerial …
Plus-Size artist Kristine Schomaker challenges societal norms of beauty and ‘fat phobia’ by presenting her body through the eyes of 60 artists…
SUNDAY, January 26
FRIENDSHIP BUDDIES is a stand-up comedy showcase featuring the best comics Los Angeles has to offer. Join us EVERY SUNDAY NIGHT on the patio a…
LOS ANGELES: Neil Hamburger LIVE with Special Guests returns for it’s 12th year at The Satellite!!
