A look at what's going on this weekend and your Eastside weather forecast. Please check with event organizers for any last-minute changes or cancellations. Now, read on!

FEATURED EVENT

Tight: Sexy Stories about Pelvic Pain

Tight: Sexy Stories about Pelvic Pain

For most of her 20s, Becky didn’t date because of a pelvic pain disorder that made sex unbearable. However, when she decided to get help in he…

FRIDAY, January 24

What is Hospice Anyway?

Eighty percent of Americans die in hospitals and nursing homes. They endure aggressive and often futile medical treatment. Too often they die …

SATURDAY, January 25

CD14 Candidate Table Town Hall

The Glassell Park Improvement Association is hosting a Table Town Hall with all 5 candidates confirmed on the ballot for Council District 14. …

MN COUTURE A Night of Fashion Pop-up Event

Experience a night of sustainable & chic fashion. MN COUTURE is a female owned business that was inspired by the cultural fusion as well a…

Kristine Schomaker | Perceive Me

Plus-Size artist Kristine Schomaker challenges societal norms of beauty and ‘fat phobia’ by presenting her body through the eyes of 60 artists…

SUNDAY, January 26

Friendship Buddies Comedy Show

FRIENDSHIP BUDDIES is a stand-up comedy showcase featuring the best comics Los Angeles has to offer. Join us EVERY SUNDAY NIGHT on the patio a…

Tags

Load comments