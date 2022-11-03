Here's this week's round-up for Eastside food and drink news.
Here's this week's round-up for Eastside food and drink news.
Eagle Rock: Leah Park Fierro of MilkFarm is opening a stationery and gift shop just around the corner from the Colorado Boulevard her cheese and gourmet food store. The new business, Parchment Paper, still seems food-related, though. Fierro describes it as “a place to buy all of the food-centric little trinkets, greeting cards, and awesome culinary industry-inspired sundries….”
Echo Park: The owners of Cookbook, a tiny gourmet grocery, want to sell beer and wine in addition to Bulgarian yogurt and organic ramen noodles. Jonathan Shook of Joint Venture Restaurant Group, which owns Cookbook and Jon & Vinny's diner, is seeking city permission to sell beer and wine to-go from the existing Echo Park store.
Highland Park: Belle's Bagels will be add indoor seating, a deli and a bar next year to its York Boulevard space.
Highland Park: Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher & Deli now serves dairy-, gluten-, and nut-free ice cream bars. The sweet treats from Malcolm Livingston II -- the former head pastry chef at NOMA, the esteemed Copenhagen restaurant -- include chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and cookies 'n' cream flavors.
Historic Filipinotown: Genever's fall menu includes cocktails inspired by the Cocteau Twins. Some drinks are named after songs, like Sugar Hiccup and Heaven or Las Vegas. And even if you aren't a fan of the band, the Pink Orange Red is a crowd-pleaser served in a teddy bear-shaped glass.
Silver Lake: Celebrate LGBTQIA natural winemakers at Vinovore on Friday, Nov. 4. "Wine Flare" will feature an outdoor walk-around tasting during the first half of the night and follow with an afterparty with music. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The Zebra Coalition, which provides support and services to LGBTQ youth in Florida.
Highland Park: Otoño will host three special events celebrating Spanish wines early this month. On Nov. 5, enjoy flights of wine from various Spanish winemakers alongside happy hour bites. On Nov. 7, a special menu will complement a selection of natural wines from Josep Foraster. On Nov. 10, a seven-course tasting menu and sherry pairings will be offered with music from Flamenco guitarist Caro Flamenco.
Solano Canyon: Two brothers and their cousin are dishing out Syrian street and comfort food from a home near Dodger Stadium says Eater L.A. Nawal is a weekend pop-up featuring a five-item menu with dishes like a Syrian breakfast favorite made from yogurt and hummus.
LA Mag featured Glassell Park's Dunsmoor and Silver Lake's Pijja Palace. Dunsmoor is described as an homage to "heritage cooking" and modern aesthetics, while Pijja Palace gets a nod for it's innovative menu of Indian-inspired pizza and pasta dishes.
Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.