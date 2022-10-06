BBQ chicken, baked beans, potato salad or elote salad at Atrium in Los Feliz

Atrium in Los Feliz is offering a special menu on concert nights at the Greek Theatre. Details below.

El Ruso, praised for its handmade Sonoran flour tortillas and sobaquera-style burritos, is now parking its popular food truck in Echo Park. The El Ruso truck is located on Logan Street, north of Sunset Boulevard. That puts it a few steps away from the Tacos Arizas truck, which has been in that spot for ages. Cash only. Go here for days and hours.

A few blocks away from El Ruso, Konbi has closed it's Echo Park luncheonette -- at least as a take-out restaurant, the owners announced on Instagram. After opening in 2018, Bon Appetit called the tiny sandwich shop America's best new restaurant, and it later climbed into the prestigious Michelin guide. But apparently that didn't make it financially viable. "The reality of putting so much care into a sandwich and boxing it up for takeaway isn’t making sense any more," the Instagram post stated. But all is not lost. Eater LA reports that Konbi plans to reopen with a dine-in menu, and it still has a Culver City location.

