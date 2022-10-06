El Ruso, praised for its handmade Sonoran flour tortillas and sobaquera-style burritos, is now parking its popular food truck in Echo Park. The El Ruso truck is located on Logan Street, north of Sunset Boulevard. That puts it a few steps away from the Tacos Arizas truck, which has been in that spot for ages. Cash only. Go here for days and hours.
A few blocks away from El Ruso, Konbi has closed it's Echo Park luncheonette -- at least as a take-out restaurant, the owners announced on Instagram. After opening in 2018, Bon Appetit called the tiny sandwich shop America's best new restaurant, and it later climbed into the prestigious Michelin guide. But apparently that didn't make it financially viable. "The reality of putting so much care into a sandwich and boxing it up for takeaway isn’t making sense any more," the Instagram post stated. But all is not lost. Eater LA reports that Konbi plans to reopen with a dine-in menu, and it still has a Culver City location.
Prepare for something new from the Otoño team in Highland Park. They're planning on adding a European deli market and speakeasy, reports What Now Los Angeles. Otoño Mercat will serve tinned fish and other Spanish-inspired fare during the day and transform into a speakeasy at night. There is no opening date yet, but they are starting to hire.
Nossa Caipirinha Bar in Los Feliz has new hours and a new late-night menu to match. According to their Instagram, The bar is now open on Wednesdays and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, serving up Southern Brazilian fare after 10 p.m.
The Los Angeles Times traveled around Los Angeles for the best Chinese donuts, and Siam Sunset in East Hollywood was the sole Eastside pick for the versatile breakfast treat.
L.A. TACO wrote an in-depth article about the conversation around gentrification in Highland Park, Eagle Rock and Glassell Park, especially in the wake of protests against new restaurants like Dunsmoor. Writer Kamren Curiel spoke with residents, restaurant owners and patrons on how restaurants have played a role in neighborhood change.
Heading to a concert at the Greek Theatre? Los Feliz' Atrium is offering a special BBQ menu each night that there is a show. Enjoy a pre-show prefix meal from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with BBQ chicken and a choice of two sides: baked beans, potato salad or elote salad. Feel free to order from the happy hour menu, running at the same time.
Plus, if you're looking for more entertainment and eats,Thrillist rounded up the best bar-arcade combos in Los Angeles. Highland Park's Barcade, Echo Park's Button Mash and Eagle Rock's Walt's Bar made the list
