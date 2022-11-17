Here's this week's round-up for Eastside food and drink news.
New & Coming Soon
Atwater Village: The Kebab Shop, a San Diego chain, will open in the Costco shopping center next year, says QSR. Grab a San Diego wrap with a choice of chicken, lamb or beef kebab or some fries loaded with feta cheese, garlic yogurt and döner meat.
Highland Park: Cary Mosier is looking to open a new restaurant called Delicious Monster on Figueroa Street. What Now Los Angeles reports that not much is known about the venture, but Mosier, who also owns Gracias Madres, Cafe Gratitude, and Highly Likely, may bring some zero-waste initiatives to the project as he has in the past.
Los Feliz: Hawaiian shave ice chain Ululani's is opening its first mainland U.S. location in a corner of Blue Rooster Art Supplies, according to Eater LA. Ululani's offers over 20 different syrups like piña colada, pickled mango, tamarind and Thai tea, and toppings like fresh mochi and sweet condensed milk.
Silver Lake: Shake Shack opened its newest L.A. restaurant last week on Sunset Boulevard at Hyperion Avenue, next to the Black Cat. It's a space that's housed short-lived restaurants, including California Sun and Mixed Company. The New York-based burger chain launched its Sunset Junction spot with the Silverlake Burger, a "regenerative-farmed" cheeseburger with Kaylin + Kaylin pickles and grilled onions. What? No kale chips?
Closings
Lincoln Heights: Correa's Market pop-up is closing after 19 years, reports LA TACO. While the marisco's pop-up will have a new home nearby, this will mark the end of the meat market's history.
Restaurant refresh
Echo Park: Konbi is back—with a twist. Eater LA reports that Konbi Ni will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner options in the former sandwich shop. For $35, their Japanese breakfast includes pickled cucumbers, a layered omelet, soba squash, charcoal fish, a Sencha cookie and tea. Breakfast and lunch offerings begin this week, and dinner service starts Dec. 1.
Highland Park: Jeff's Table is now taking in-person orders. After a few teaser videos on Instagram, the sandwich shop revealed you can order in-person in addition to online and delivery. They've also added some new menu items, including grilled cheese sandwiches for kids and adults and weekend breakfast sandwiches.
Deals & Specials
Echo Park: In honor of Elton John's Farewell Tour, Monty's Good Burger is offering a Rocky Monty meal with a cheeseburger, side of fries and tots with blue ranch, a sparkly sugar cookie and tiny dancer pink lemonade. They're also offering an English Toffee-flavored, Glitter Glasses shake.
Los Feliz: If you're not in the mood to prepare a whole Thanksgiving dinner, Messhall is offering take-home turkey dinners, available for order until the day before the holiday. Dinners serve four or more and include a whole turkey, mashed potatoes, Mac and cheese, roast vegetables and rolls.
Pie Time: A couple of local bakeries and cafes are are still taking orders for Thanksgiving pies, according to the L.A. Times. They include Clark Street Bakery and May Microbakery in Echo Park and Friends and Family in East Hollywood.
Pop-ups
Highland Park: Chef Danielle Duran-Zecca will bring her Mexitalian fare to Holcomb on Saturday, Nov. 19. Pair some natural wine with new menu items on the cozy patio from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Write Ups
East Hollywood: The Michelin Guide added 37 California restaurants this year, including Saffy's. The entire selection of restaurants will be published on Dec. 5, but the preview note for Saffy's says that their "Lamb and pork kebabs cooked on long metal skewers are the main event, but appetizers easily hold their own."
