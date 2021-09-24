Here’s your rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Highland Park’s Jeff's Table will have a pop-up event at Atwater Village’s Club Tee Gee on Sept. 30, Los Angeles Magazine reports. Certain dishes, like an end-to-end roast pig dinner and bo ssam-style pork, will be available for pre-orders, but pork sandwiches will be made all night until sold out.

The pop-up event will also feature cocktails and a mushroom sandwich for vegetarian attendees. Jeff's Table is regularly found at Highland Park's Flask Fine Wine & Whiskey. Jeff's Table is run by former TV writer Jeff Strauss, who hopes to expand the restaurant in the future.

In other dining and drinking news:

A new restaurant from the founder of The Butcher’s Daughter is coming to Silver Lake, reports What Now Los Angeles. Manoukian, which is expected to feature a vegan and vegetarian dishes, will take over the space of former Mexican restaurant Tintorera, converting it into a 3,500 square foot patio, which will accompany a 2,000 square foot interior.

The Michelin Guide included Echo Park’s Konbi as one of its Bib Goumand selections for 2021, reports the Los Angeles Times. The daytime Japanese restaurant serves pastries, salads and sandwiches along with a selection of coffee and teas. The full list of Michelin star ratings for the year will be announced on Sept. 28 for the first time since 2019.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Proof of vaccination is required for all indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges in Los Angeles County as of Sept. 15. The new mandate from the county requires patrons and employees to have a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 7 and fully vaccinated by Nov. 4.

Silver Lake’s Ceviche Project was broken into last week, apparently by the same person who has previously stolen a lockbox, according to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram. The restaurant closed temporarily for repairs but was soon back to its regular operation hours.

The home of Echo Park’s Patra’s Burgers is up for sale, reports Loopnet. Despite the listing, Eater LA reports that the Sunset Boulevard diner is still in business. According to Eater LA, Patra's Burgers opened up in the early '70s.

Bang Bang Handmade Noodles will pop-up at Highland Park's The York today, Friday, Sept. 24. The Infatuation reports that there will be no preordering, so they will be selling from 5 p.m. until sold out.

Lincoln Heights' Sung and Silver Lake's Needle were featured in Thrillist's feature on high-end Asian cuisine in Los Angeles. Sung offers a 10-course, vegan tasting menu dinner alongside founder Michelle Jane Lee's artwork. Needle has paused takeout service and now offers a patio dining experience with a tasting menu that blurs "Hong Kong street food and refined dining" from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

EASTSIDE GUIDE