It’s going to become easier for restaurants in sections of Eagle Rock and El Sereno to start serving beer and wine.
Eligible restaurants willhave an easier time to through the lengthy and costly process of securing a conditional-use permit from the city to serve alcohol after the City Council expanded the Restaurant Beverage Programearlier this month.
Restaurants will still have to comply with more than 50 requirements, such as limited hours of operation, a full menu with continuous food service, and no age restrictions for patrons. So that leaves out nightclubs and bars. Eateries also still have to get a liquor license from the state.
However, theywon't have to go through a permitting process that can include public hearings.
The new program has been controversial among those who want to limit the spread of alcohol service. But the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council passed a motion last year asking to have the neighborhood be included in the program.
“This program is long overdue and will reduce the upfront costs and time delays for new restauranteurs in our community,” the council’s then-president Richard Loew said in a letter to City Councilmember Kevin de León. “Money and time spent on pointless permitting and delays is money that is not going into the pockets of the owners or employees.”
The program now applies to all of Eagle Rock except Occidental College and all of El Sereno except industrial areas, according to Pete Brown, a spokesperson for de León.
