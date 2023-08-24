Wine, beer, and food

It’s going to become easier for restaurants in sections of Eagle Rock and El Sereno to start serving beer and wine.

Eligible restaurants will have an easier time to through the lengthy and costly process of securing a conditional-use permit from the city to serve alcohol after the City Council expanded the Restaurant Beverage Program earlier this month.

Map of Restaurant Beverage Program

Restaurants in blue-shaded areas would be eligible for the Restaurant Beverage Program. Go here for a more detailed map.

