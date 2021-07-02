Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Bacari expands to Silver Lake in the former Cliff’s Edge location

Chef Lior Hillel’s Mediterranean restaurant opened a new location on Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday. Previously home to Cliff’s Edge, the over 5,000-square- foot renovated, indoor-outdoor space is supposed to “feel like an old herbalist Tuscan farmhouse” according to the interior designer. Bacari will feature a full bar and cocktail list with a selection of small-production funky wines and housemade bitters and syrups as well as a handful of new dishes specific to the location.

The story of popular Boyle Heights’ taco chain Guisados in Thrillist

The online publication tells the story of how the father-and-son duo opened their first location in 2010 after personal and financial challenges. The family now runs seven Guisados locations in the Los Angeles area along with two side projects — George’s Burger Stand in Boyle Heights and Playita in Silver Lake. The two hope to expand Guisados to other cities and would be interested in finding a second location for George’s Burger Stand if they can find another building with a similar vintage marquee.

Lucky Bird Chicken opened a 3,000 square-foot “quality-casual” restaurant in Eagle Rock

The new Eagle Rock location will feature eight beers on tap from Eagle Rock Brewery, four versions of their signature fried chicken recipe and an expanded menu of sides. The restaurant, located in the former Eagle Rock Brewery Public House on Colorado Boulevard, was designed by restaurant designer Ana Henton and features a 42-foot long mural by artist Erin Miller Wray. Founder Chef Chris Dane (of Providence, Connie & Ted’s) and his wife also founded the Lucky Bird Fried Chicken location in Grand Central Market.

A tough couple of days for Echo Park's The Semi-Tropic

The bar/cafe on Glendale Boulevard closed temporarily this week when an employee tested positive for COVID-19 and the LAWP needed to repair a broken water main. According to the restaurant’s Instagram, the staff member was fully vaccinated and the rest of the team was tested last Thursday. LAWP repaired the broken water main on Sunday. But all is now well, and The Semi-Tropic said they are now up and running once again.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mohawk Bend is back in business

The popular Echo Park gastropub on Sunset Boulevard reopened this week after it went into hibernation during the pandemic. It will be open for dinner from Wednesday through Sunday and expects to resume brunch soon.

A vegan sports bar?

Hinterhof, the Highland Park vegan beer garden that closed earlier this year, has been replaced by a vegan sports bar. Put Me In Coach (yes, that's the name) opened last month on York Boulevard. Yes, there are nachos and wings. But the nachos are slathered in cashew sour cream and the wings are of the vegan chicken variety. It's operated by the same folks who used to run Block Party, another York Boulevard spot that closed earlier this year.

Tidbits ...

"Now Hiring" signs have been posted in the windows of the Brite Spot in Echo Park. Emails are directed to Lancers Family Restaurant in Burbank ... Signs on The Holloway bar in Echo Park have been changed to "Amaro." We've contacted both spots for details.

Eastside Guides

Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She earned a B.A. in Theatre and Journalism at USC and is pursuing an M.A. in Specialized Reporting with an emphasis on arts, entertainment, and culture. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com