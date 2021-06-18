Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.
Echo Park: The coconut beef from The Park’s Finest on Temple Street will be offered this month as a taco with salsa verde slaw and amarilla califas chile at the Trejo's Tacos chain, according to Eater LA.
Glassell Park: Eagle Rock Brewery (which operates in Glassell Park) held a Pollination Party for three new beers made with the help of native plant specialists at the Theordore Payne Foundation, reports The LA Times. The brews are infused with fragrant elements of woolly bluecurls, black sage and California laurel.
Historic Filipinotown: After working as a registered nurse, you will find Justin Foronda in charge of the kitchen at his Historic Filipinotown restaurant, HiFi Kitchen. Here, Foronda found a creative outlet where he puts his personal spin on the Filipino favorites he enjoyed growing up, like the chicken adobo his father taught him to make, reports. Read more in The Eastsider
Silver Lake: El Ruso, the Boyle Heights-based taco stand known for its mouth-watering Sonoran-style flour tortillas, has opened a spot in Silver Lake, reports LA Taco. The taquero will be set up in a parking lot at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Descanso Drive. But El Ruso is not abandoning Boyle Heights. It will maintain a weekend presence in Boyle Heights and is building out a new 30-foot trailer that will allow it serve both locations.
Silver Lake: The neighborhood is gaining a new Greek restaurant. The owners of Freedman's, the new-wave Jewish restaurant, will reopen today as Greekman's, serving up lots of souvlaki and other Greek favorites, reports Eater LA.
Silver Lake: A new cafe, Makisupa is coming to Rowena Avenue. will offer coffee drinks, seltzers as well as cocktails. There will also be sandwiches and salads, reports What Now. The coffee shop will occupy a 920-square-foot space in the 2800 block of Rowena Avenue. A potential opening date has not been announced.
Eastside Guides
Neighborhood Restaurants & Businesses
Neighborhood businesses need your support during the pandemic. Shop local whenever possible.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. This guide will help you connect with our neighborhood merchants.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. This guide will help you connect with our neighborhood merchants.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. This guide will help you connect with our neighborhood merchants.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. This guide will help you connect with our neighborhood merchants.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. This guide will help you connect with our neighborhood merchants.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. This guide will help you connect with our neighborhood merchants.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. This guide will help you connect with our neighborhood merchants.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. This guide will help you connect with our neighborhood merchants.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. This guide will help you connect with our neighborhood merchants.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.