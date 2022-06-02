Moo’s Craft Barbecue in Lincoln Heights celebrates its one-year anniversary this month with events and special deals.
On select Saturdays in June, Moo’s will collaborate with different pitmasters, like Heritage Barbeque, Zef BBQ and Priedite. You can also enter a raffle to win a Yeti cooler filled with barbeque essentials and a Moo’s gift card. Proceeds go towards No Child Hungry.
Moo's began in 2017 as a side hustle for Andrew and Michelle Munoz. They served up Texas-inspired barbecue with a CaliMex twist from their backyard in East L.A. and at pop-ups at local breweries before opening their brick-and-mortar location at 2118 N. Broadway.
Echo Park’s Sage Bistro & Brewery is also celebrating an anniversary -- it's fifth. The woman-owned eatery is celebrating with a special oak-aged Persimmons Saison. This is the only brewery in Echo Park, and harvests its ingredients from a regenerative, organic farm in Fillmore. The sweet and slightly tart anniversary beer is available on draft or in cans at Sage locations.
The Highland Park Coco’s restaurant building on York Boulevard has been listed for lease. But the coffee shop remains in business, and no closing has been announced. Calls and emails to the leasing broker were not returned, and no contact could be made at the company. However, a Coco's employee said workers there were aware of the listing. The 5,491-square-foot building at 6040 York Blvd. dates back to 1974.
L.A. Taco has the latest on increased state restrictions on street vendors in Los Angeles. SB-1290 proposes greater fines on street vendors in popular tourist areas. Meanwhile, lawmakers approved a different bill intended to revise California food code to better reflect street vendor needs.
Burger She Wrote expanded into Los Feliz, tweeted food writer Josh Lurie. The smashburger maker opened its second location in the former Umami Burger on Hollywood Boulevard.
The Los Angeles Times rounded up the best classic diners in Los Angeles. Eastside picks include Silver Lake’s Astro Family Restaurant, Echo Park’s Brite Spot, and Eagle Rock’s Cindy’s.
Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com
