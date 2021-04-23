Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Lincoln Heights' Night Market is 'bussin'

The area near Avenue 26 in Lincoln Heights has long had a reputation for its taco vendors. But lately its street food scene has blown up since vendors and fans of the street market have been sharing videos on TikTok, according to Eater LA. In addition to food vendors selling everything from Thai to Mexican items, there are stands stocked with clothes and toys. There are event DJs performing. The market runs Thursday through Sunday, starting in the afternoon to late at night.

Burrito King in Echo Park is up for grabs

For $120,000, you can be the next Burrito King of Echo Park. The owner of the legendary Echo Park burrito stand wants out of the business, reports The Eastsider. Although Burrito King has been around for more than 50 years, there is no guarantee that new owners will keep the same name or the same concept. Burrito King claims to be the first burrito stand in all of Los Angeles. You can read more about the heir to the throne here.

Meet the IT guy who became an East LA restaurant owner

Gabriel Huerta left behind a corporate job to start up a Mexican restaurant in East LA. The restaurant had a rough start during the pandemic until his wife's Tweet about La Cocina Express went viral, attracting much needed attention and customers. Details in our latest Neighborhood Flavor feature.

Parking spaces have been turned into dining rooms on Figueroa in Highland Park

It looks better than it sound! These temporary outdoor areas called "Streetscapes" have been set up between Avenue 56 and Avenue 58 on the west side of Figueroa, and between Avenue 59 and Avenue 60 on the east side, The Eastsider reported. They are protected by concrete barriers and are currently taking up 10 street parking spaces. According to a spokesman for Councilmember Gil Cedillo, the Streetscapes will be there until June 30, if not longer.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Silver Lake, The Brand:

You can now find Silverlake Ramen on the Eastside ... of Seattle, where a franchise opened in a Kirkland shopping center says Eater. In fact, Silverlake Ramen can now be found in many places far from its original Sunset Boulevard location, including Salt Lake City, Charlotte, El Paso and other cities nationwide. (Do you think anyone in those cities knows that Silver Lake should be two words?)

A Valley brewery is headed to Highland Park

Van Nuys-based MacLeod Ale Brewing Company is expanding to Highland Park, reports What Now LA. MacLeod will serve pizza as well as beer in a new restaurant located inside the former Maximiliano on York Boulevard. According to Eater, MacLeod started in 2014 British-style cask ales and other brew, hosing pop-ups before installing its own pizza oven and started serving food.

Echo Park's Baby Blues BBQ up for lease; Brite Spot name to lives on

Yet, another Eastsider restaurant is moving out. Owners of Baby Blues are looking for a better quality of life -- preferably one with out a commute from Venice to Echo Park, reports The Eastsider. The Southern-inspired barbecue joint that opened four years next to Taix restaurant is up for lease. Meanwhile, across the street, the landlord of the now closed Brite Spot which is also looking for a new tenant, but one that will want to operate under the same name. Read more about it here.

Eastside Guides