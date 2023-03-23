Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Openings
Cypress Park: Barra Santos opens this Friday, serving up Portuguese cuisine, says Eater L.A. Co-owned by Mike Santos, a native of Portugal, and chef Melissa López, the new eatery will feature piri piri chicken, bacalao fritters, and pork bifana sandwiches. Evelyn Goreshnik curates drinks, which will include sherry and Portuguese beers. Barra Santos is opening up next to a new pizzeria, Shin's Pizza, which is part of Cypress Park's ongoing transformation amidst concerns of gentrification across Northeast LA. Barra Santos is at 1215 Cypress Ave.
Silver Lake: We reported last week that Pizzana opened on Sunset Boulevard. Chef and pizza maker Daniele Uditi and partners Candace & Charles Nelson are known for their brand of Neapolitan pies. That includes Pizzana’s signature cacio e pepe pizza, made with a “slow dough” crust that ferments for up to 48 hours. You can also expect vegan and gluten-free options. Uditi will also debut a especial puttanesca pizza — with anchovy, heirloom tomato, garlic and other toppings — that will be served only at the Silver Lake restaurant.
Silver Lake: A new Japanese sushi bar is opening in the former La Tiendita space sometime this spring. Santo is already a popular Mexico City sushi and cocktail bar, and the co-owner Jos Gozain told Eater LA that about 70% of the menu will remain the same in the new Los Angeles location. But know what they will bring 100% of? Fun and flavor!
Highland Park: In case you missed it last week, we reported that a new location of Koreatown sushi restaurant Roll Call is applying for a liquor license in a mini-mall at Figueroa Street and Avenue 58.
Highland Park: The building that once housed the dearly departed Coco's is turning into -- drum roll please -- a Denny's. Yep, according to Google, the home of the Grand Slam will be opening at 6040 York Blvd. on April 17, but the Eastsider has not confirmed this with the company. The building once housed Bob's Big Boy and Carrows before Coco's, so Denny's seems fitting.
Pop ups, collaborations & happenings
East L.A.: Birria El Vago is offering a $10 breakfast burrito pop up on March 23, reports L.A. TACO.
Silver Lake: Bagel truck Yeastie Boys will collaborate with Taco Bell this Saturday, March 25, offering breakfast-ifed favorites from the food chain like Everything Bagel quesadillas and a breakfast Crunchwrap.
Silver Lake: Tickets are on sale for a “Topless Tapas” dinner and show at Tenants of the Trees on Sunday, March 26. All Day Baby chef and co-owner Johnathan Whitener is curating a selection of small plates.
More restaurant news
Silver Lake: Fans of fried fish rejoice. Bar Moruno is now offering fried chicken or fish sandwich bar specials, reports Eater LA. And Daybird LA is offering limited quantities of their hot fried fish sandos again.
Looking for the best salted egg dishes in Los Angeles? The L.A. Times suggest Kuya Lord in East Hollywood and Needle in Silver Lake for selections on the Eastside.
A new statewide bill may keep outdoor dining around, according to Eater LA. AB127 would allow some flexibility with upholding outdoor seating regulations. It also combats the recent proposed ordinance in L.A. forcing businesses to reapply for an outdoor dining permit and increase regulations and red tape.
