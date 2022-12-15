Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Holiday Specials
Los Feliz: Nossa Caipirinha Bar is hosting a Christmas party today, Dec. 15, from 5pm to 8pm. with a tasting of cachaça and Ajornada rum punch. No reservations required!
Echo Park: Celebrate Christmas Eve at The Lonely Oyster with a five-course pre-fixe menu with French onion soup, braised wagyu beef, toasted mushroom gnocchi and more, with an a la carte full raw bar.
Highland Park: Otoño is ringing in the new year with an exclusive tapas menu and cocktail list for those looking to eat before a party or celebrate with them the next day.
Los Feliz: Messhall is offering a special three-course tasting menu and optional wine pairing on Dec. 30 and 31 in addition to their regular menu. Special dishes include lobster croquettes, smoked prime rib and a pineapple shortcake.
Celebrating The Season
To celebrate Hanukkah with some authentic Jewish food, Thrillist suggests B’ivrit in Silver Lake, Mazal in Lincoln Heights, and Belle’s Bagels in Highland Park.
Highland Park: It's been chilly, and LA TACO has published a list of the best seasonal warm beverages. That including Civil Coffee’s Figueroa, with sweet condensed milk, cinnamon and a Maria cookie or their Peppermint Mocha, with house dark chocolate ganache, crushed candy cane and your milk of choice.
Opening Soon
Atwater Village: Chick-fil-A plans to open a restaurant in the Costco shopping center, according to a filing with the planning department. There are no details about when it will open but the application notes the new fast-food restaurant will replace an existing building on the property.
Echo Park: Nic Adler, co-founder of Monty's Good Burger told VegOut that he will open a vegan pizza place in Echo Park next year. Adler's vegan pizzeria, Forever, Pie just opened its first location on Melrose Avenue near Fairfax.
Now Serving
East Hollywood: Saffy’s is starting breakfast service with a spread of shakshuka, chopped salad, marinated olive, clotted cream with avocado honey and challah bread—all for $24.
Write-Ups
Best of the Best: Tis the season for end-of-the-year "Best Of" lists. We recapped the best picks on the Eastside from the L.A. Times earlier this week. But if you're looking for more, some of the lists featuring Eastside restaurants include Forbes, Resy, and The Infatuation.
Los Feliz: Mírate has caught the eye of Thrillist on their new list of exciting new restaurant openings in Los Angeles. Described as the "more casual sister" to Mírame, their cocktail menu shines in the Oaxaca-influenced space.
El Compadre Controversy
Echo Park: El Compadre fired a manager after actor Drew Droege said he was reprimanded at the Mexican restaurant for kissing another man. Droege said an employee told them, "We don’t allow your behavior here," according to The Eastsider. The restaurant, after being heavily criticized on social media, on Wednesday night issued an apology and announced the manager's firing. "We deeply regret how our manager handled this situation," the restaurant said in a statement. "This is not representative of our core values at El Compadre, and we wanted to let our customers know that the manager has been terminated."
Off The Clock
Cypress Park: In case you missed it, we wrote about how Marshall Blair of Blair's restaurants in Silver Lake and Eagle Rock has a passion for pottery. After making dinnerware for his restaurants, Blair now operates pottery studios in Cypress Park and four other locations.
