Pandemic restrictions have now taken out an Echo Park vegan restaurant, and threaten a landmark gay bar that has managed to last nearly a quarter of a century in Silver Lake.

Along Echo Park Avenue, Counterpart Vegan announced on Instagram that they are closing - holding out hope to reopen next year at another location in Echo Park. A GoFundMe page has been opened to support the possible reopening.

“My team and I worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to keep our restaurant operating, our staff employed, and our community fed,” said owner and executive chef Almitra Williams, who promised to return any GoFund Money if the restaurant does not return. “Unfortunately, as is often the case in L.A., what is good for the community and small businesses does not always matter to those in control of real estate, no matter how dire the circumstances are.”

Meanwhile in Silver Lake, Akbar on Sunset Boulevard and Fountain Avenue - in business since 1996 - is trying to raise money to stay in business.

“The money raised will pay back the $150K small business loan we needed to cover expenses while the bar is required to be closed, and to help us get through a lean 2021,” the GoFundMe page says.

Update: Akbar has raised more than $158,000 as of Tuesday night.