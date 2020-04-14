Before the pandemic took hold, Paolo Seganti, the owner of La Pergoletta restaurants in Los Feliz and Silver Lake, barely even knew what Instagram was about. Now he and other restaurant owners throughout the Eastside and beyond suddenly find themselves in a new kind of business.

"I had to reinvent myself,” Seganti said. “Everything is digital. That’s the work I do now, really. I think we’re going to be different when this is over."

But it’s also a world in which restaurant owners and workers are bonding with their neighborhoods, and with each other. If restaurants are open at all, it’s not to make a profit - since none of the restaurants we reached for this story said they’re doing that.

"We’re staying open for the customers and my employees. I’m barely breaking even," said Wichhica Nhim, owner and manager of Combo A in Echo Park. "We’re here for the community. They need us at this point. We’ve been here for 18 years."

Seganti added, "I would save money if I did nothing."

But how to adapt to the new situation?

In a way, Seganti and Nhim had a slight head start. La Pergoletta already had a deli counter, so customers early on were able to start buying pasta and sauces to heat up at home. And Combo A has always been set up well for take-out.

It’s a different situation for Bon Vivant Market & Cafe, which calls itself "The living room of Atwater Village." The couches and overstuffed chairs now sit empty - and the staff has to figure out how to make that dining experience portable.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Notably, how do you legally serve cocktails for take-out?

In a plastic cup, of course. But the drinks have no straw and no ice, and the tops are completely covered with Saran Wrap, according to the restaurant’s cheesemonger, Jason Louis. That way customers won’t just consume the drinks outside - and, indeed, who would pay full price for a daiquiri just to drink it at room temperature?

Selling beer and wine seems to be simpler, since these items can be sent out on sealed cans and bottles. La Pergoletta is offering $10 off on a bottle of wine, or a free bottle with a $35 dinner for two.

Other factors may help restaurants survive. Some hope for government help. Others, such as Bon Vivant, are asking for donations. La Pergoletta, at least, caught a break on rent. The landlord at one of his locations is only charging 50%, while the landlord at the other location is only charging 25%, Seganti said.

But no matter their circumstances, all these restaurant representatives agreed on one thing: The tips have gotten much bigger.

"Yeah. A lot," said Andrew Stewart a cashier at Town Pizza in Highland Park. "People are vocal about it too. They’re very thankful that we’re still open."

Nhim added that a tip he received recently at Combo A was so large that he got emotional.

"I just cried," Nhim said. "I said, 'You guys are going to need this later!'"