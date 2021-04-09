Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Echo Park celebrates the Dodgers season opener with drink and menu specials

With the COVID situation improving, Dodgers fans will once again stream through Echo Park on Friday, April 9, as they head to the ballpark to watch their World Series champs play in the season opener against the Washington Nationals. In honor of the Dodgers' Opening Day, The Eastsider put together a list of the specials being offered in Echo Park.

Home Somme-lies take their wine expertise to their new Glassell Park restaurant

Chris Lucchese and Christy Lindgren Lucchese, the husband and wife team behind the home catering operation Hom Somm are now offering the retail selection of wines at their restaurant Wife and the Somm in Glassell Park, according to the L.A. Times. In addition to their monthly and quarterly wine club, they're also offering in-house Europeans style food to pair with the wines like charcuterie boards, seasonal salads, handmade pasta, and Italian meatballs.

Grand Central Market restaurant brings their famous fried chicken sandwich to Eagle Rock

Lucky Bird scored a location off of Colorado Boulevard where the Eagle Rock Public House used to be, according to Eater LA. Chef and owner Chris Dane has partnered with Rick and Elise Wetzel, co-founders of Wetzel’s Pretzels and owners of Blaze Pizza, who've helped expand a number of restaurants in the past. The Eagle Rock location expects to open in June this year, hopefully with an extended menu.

Empty Sunset Junction storefronts filling up with boutiques and a pudding shop

Yes, you read right. A pudding shop is one of several new stores that have or will be opening soon in a long-empty strip of Silver Lake storefronts, reports The Eastsider. Pudu Pudu offers a selection of a spiced turmeric pudding, a bourbon vanilla pudding, a vegan coconut-pineapple pudding, and, of course, chocolate - with Calamansi orange pudding, triple chocolate curls, and orange zest. Vegan coconut-pineapple pudding, anyone?

Guisados opens a seafood stand in Silver Lake

The same family who brought you homey stews on handmade tortillas in East LA opened a seafood restaurant in Silver Lake. Playita Mariscos is now serving Mexican-style seafood prepared by the folks who brought you Guisados tacos where El Siete Mares stand used to be. According Eater, co-owner Armando de la Torre Jr. was there hand painting signs last week, preparing for their opening. Their six item menu offers a pit stop as traffic starts to pick back up on Sunset Boulevard.

Retail stores are reopening on Echo Park Avenue

Gender fluid lingerie store Cantiq is now open at the prominent corner of Sunset Boulevard and Echo Park Avenue. Meanwhile, a few blocks north on Echo Park Avenue, Des Pair Books is scheduled to open April 10 in the former Tavin boutique.

