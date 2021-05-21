Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

And the Best Tacos in L.A. goes to....

Highland Park's Villa Tacos celebrated their win in L.A. TACO's TACO MADNESS competition last week beating, East L.A's. previous champions Mariscos Jalisco and Macheen. The 13th annual tournament recognizes the best tacos in Los Angeles voted by Angelinos. Owner Victor Villas has been gaining recognition during the pandemic selling out through Instagram since they started becoming popular for their "Los Angeles-style taco."

Lazy Acres coming to Western and Franklin

Lazy Acres Natural Market, an upscale organic and natural foods store chain, will open its fifth Southern California store at the site of a former Rite Aid, reports The Eastsider. The market plans to open for business next year with a variety of natural and organic grocery items, local, seasonal, and organic produce, full-service meat and seafood departments, a bakery, a coffee-and-juice bar, a full-service deli, prepared foods, health supplements, beauty products. Find out what the renovations will look like.

Private Silver Lake's home restaurant moves into a brick-and-mortar

The underground Japanese restaurant KinKan is surfacing as one of the busiest dining spot in L.A., according to Eater. KinKan operated from inside Thai Chef Nan Yimcharoen's home in Silver Lake, which isn't currently permitted by L.A. County and explains why the Instagram page is private. Opening a brick and mortar in Virgil Village expands the exclusive dining experience to a larger customer base. However, Yimcharoen said previous guests will get first dibs on reservations for supporting her dreams early on.

Meet a new breed of wine makers in Echo Park

Two fermentation-loving high school friends have turned their love of wine into a business. Issamu Kamide and Andrew Lardy run their online wine shop Wonderkwerk LA as a side hustle and creative outlet, since they both work full time jobs in the wine & spirits industry according to the Eastsider. They operate from their home in Echo Park and sells wines made from all over California. Read more about their journey.

New fashion shop opens in original Forever21 store in Highland Park

Tenshoppe a women's fashion brand started by sisters Linda and Esther Chang, opened a store this month in the Figueroa Street storefront that once housed the original of Forever 21 store. With a vintage sections starting at $0.99 for accessories and $10 for clothes, the goal of Tenshoppe was to bring quality fashion at an affordable price. It's also home to the baby & kids fashion brand Ububba that features South Korean trendy styles from all over the world. Read more about Tenshoppe.

Lingerie for all bodies Chelsa Hughes features a more inclusive line of lingerie in her new Echo Park store -- Cantiq. The plus-size and gender fluid items in her lingerie line have given Hughes a unique edge in the fashion world and opened doors: Nordstrom recently picked up her lingerie line. Find out more in The Eastsider.

Do you know where your Dodger Dog comes from?

The Dodgers released more details about the team's new supplier of Dodger Dogs: Papa Cantella's, reports The Eastsider. The family owned sausage maker replaced Farmer Johns as the producer of the ballpark hot dog. Find out more in The Eastsider.

In other Dodger food news:

Want to know why Shake Shack and not In-N-Out at Dodger Stadium? L.A. Times sports writer says it has to do with In-N-Out's goals of keeping its prices consistent. The article explains that selling at a ball park would include other sponsorship deals like broadcast advertisements and social media promotion that generally end up costing over six figures -- which is why you also might be paying more for at the park. When you're getting your crinkle-cut fries, now you know why they're not from In-N-Out.

