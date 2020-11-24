Ian Hillan saw it coming.

Interviewed even before L.A. County officials on Sunday prohibited all on-site dining at restaurants again - including outdoors - the general manager of Fred 62 was already expecting it.

“If we go to take-out only, a lot of staff will be unemployed again," he said.

Things had been looking up in October, when the corner diner at Vermont and Russell avenues had actually showed a small profit for first time in awhile.

But between the cold weather and the new restrictions that began rolling in this week, that profit will be erased, he said.

Plus, Hillan wasn’t sure about late-night take-out business, now that a 10 p.m. curfew has been imposed. Food carry-out and delivery are, in fact, includes the state’s list of essential business activities,which means they can be conducted after 10 p.m. But are customers themselves still allowed to come pick up their food late at night?

“We’ll do what we can. This is going to continue for at least a month,” Hillman said. “Depending on the shutdown, we can probably make it to there. And then we’ll see in the new year.“

The restaurant business has been slowing down elsewhere as well. Over in Atwater Village, Momed on Casitas Avenue had six reservations canceled just on the day that the owner, Alex Sarkissian, talked to The Eastsider.

And in Silver Lake, Millie’s Sunset was already facing the prospect of losing half their tables when the county last Tuesday said it was going to require restaurants to cut their outdoor seating capacity in half.

Now - nothing.

And it’s not like Millie’s was doing well even before last week.

“Living only,” said the owner, Robert Babish. “No profit.”