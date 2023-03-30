Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Jersey Mikes' coming to Echo Park Avenue?
Echo Park: One of the frequent questions we receive from Echo Park readers deals with what will fill the long-vacant restaurant space/eyesore at Echo Park and Montana avenues.We may finally have an answer: Jeresey Mike's. The name of the sandwich shop chain (with more than 2,000 stores) is on a permit application for new signs at that location. It's one of several building permits that have been applied for to renovate the building, which has been empty since The Whisperer closed in 2017 after less than a year in business. We've asked the company for details.
Hot dog stand to close
Eagle Rock: Meea's is closing after a decade of serving up hot dogs on Colorado Boulevard, according to University Times. A sign posted on the front door said the restaurant's last day will be Thursday, March 31. "It has been a pleasure serving this community for over 10 years, said the sign. "Thank you Eagle Rock for all the love and support." The Eastsider contacted Meena's to find what prompted the closure but received no response.
