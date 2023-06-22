Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Silver Lake: The space on Sunset where (what’s left of) the mural from Elliott Smith’s “Figure 8” album cover just might be cursed. Eater LA is reporting that the plant-based sports bar Junkyard Dog has closed after just nine months. This follows the defunct Ma’am Sir, Sunset Sushi and Bar Angeles. Bar Angeles caught flack for removing part of the mural that Smith made famous on his “Figure 8” album cover and turned into a shrine following his 2003 death.
East Hollywood: The izakaya pop-up Budonoki is finding a permanent home in Virigl Village on the ground floor of the Cha Cha Cha condominiums, reports Eater LA. The corner space was most recently occupied by Bolt coffee shop. Expect bar food with strong Japanese influences.
Echo Park: Kien Giang Bakery reopened last week after a longer than expected renovation, said general manager Debbie Huynh. A grand reopening party will be held in July, but an exact date has not been determined. The Huynh family has operated the bakery for more than 40 years.
