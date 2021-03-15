Pine & Crane in Silver Lake hasn’t served customers inside the restaurant for a year, and you know what? That’s been working out just fine.

Restaurants are all figuring out their own strategies as L.A. enters the next stage of pandemic restrictions. The County has now lifted the ban on indoor dining - though with restrictions. No more than 24% of the usual maximum capacity of customers (or 100 people, whichever is fewer), with tables set eight feet apart.

No more than six people at a table, and they all must come from the same household - though, as one restauranteur asked, who's actually been checking IDs for households?

Plus, restaurant workers will have to clear out the old indoor eating areas - spaces that had recently been used for storage.

“Pretty much every restaurant in the city has been using the main room as warehouse space,” said Ian Hillan, general manager of Fred 62 in Los Feliz.

For Pine & Crane, it’s not worth the trouble right now. The maximum capacity for the tiny cafe in the Sunset Triangle is low to begin with - and with the eight-foot distance restriction, they could perhaps fit two tables. Besides, they’ve managed to make a go of it with al fresco dining. And finally …, well, who knows what’s going to happen next?

“The transition isn’t very clear-cut,” said Mike Juan, a manager at Pine & Crane. “Obviously, (indoor dining) is permitted. But it just doesn’t jibe well with a whole year of constant changes.”

Hillan spoke with similar caution last January, when L.A. County allowed outdoor dining again. But Fred 62 on Vermont Street eventually did reopen for al fresco dining after a week or two of low infection rates throughout the region.

Now the corner eatery plans to have five or six tables inside, Hillan said. The business still won't be able to use its counters, however, and it will still be doing a lot of their business outside.

La Pergoletta will also keep things modest at its two locations, said the owner, Paolo Seganti, who was waiting in line at Dodger Stadium for his first COVID-19 shot as he spoke to The Eastsider. The Los Feliz site will only be able to fit two or three tables indoors. The Silver Lake location has room for eight indoor tables, but probably won’t set up that many, simply because it doesn’t have the staff for it, Seganti said.

Among the new people Seganti said he's hiring - someone to stand at the door and take temperatures as people come in.

“Slow opening,” Seganti said. “Very slow opening.”

For the Village Bakery and Cafe on Los Feliz Boulevard, the plan was still unclear when the owner, Barbara Monderine, spoke to The Eastsider on Friday. The Atwater Village company also has a small space, and successfully switched to take-out service very early in the pandemic.

“We haven’t closed our doors for a day,” Monderine said.

Now Monderine is checking how the staff feels about reopening the house - and she's checking on other unknowns. Will the restaurant have to keep using to-go plates anyway? Is it worth making giant changes just to have, perhaps, 18 people dine in?

Monderine said she would be crunching the numbers and figuring it out.

“I’m feeling hopeful because everybody here has had their first vaccination,” she said. “I would feel better later on, after they’ve had their second.”