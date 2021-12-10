What will it be today? Breakfast burritos with Tater Tots in Boyle Heights? Chicken rice with shallots in Highland Park? Or perhaps “Moscow style” oysters in East Hollywood?

These are some of the dishes being served by the 18 Eastside restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups on this year's L.A. Times list of the 101 Best Restaurants in L.A.

Restaurant critic Bill Addison reminds readers that not only does the list recognize excellence, but also "the breadth and spirit of Los Angeles dining."

Read on for a summary of the Eastside restaurants that made the list.

Atwater Village

Morihiro | Japanese | Notable: Sushi bar & Omakase

Boyle Heights

Macheen at Milpa Grille | Mexican | Notable: Breakfast burrito with Tater Tots & birria with chipotle aioli

Mariscos Jalisco | Mexican | Notable: Tacos dorados de camaron

Eagle Rock

Chifa | Chinese/Peruvian | Notable: Caramelized spare ribs & black peppercorn prawns

East Hollywood

Found Oyster | Seafood | Notable: “Moscow style” oysters & lobster bisque roll

Jitlada | Thai | Turmeric beef curry & green-lipped mussels

Northern Thai Food Club | Thai | Notable: Pork sausages with minced lemongrass & gaeng kanoon soup

Echo Park

Konbi | Japanese | Notable: Egg salad sandos & twice-baked almond croissants

Tsubaki | Japanese | Notable: Yakitori & Wagyu sukiyaki

El Sereno

Evil Cooks | Mexican | Notable: Chilaquiles breakfast burrito & octopus al pastor

Highland Park

Hippo | Italian | Notable: Triangoli ravioli & hamachi crudo

Joy | Taiwanese | Notable: Chicken rice with shallots & mochi with crushed peanuts and black sesame

Lincoln Heights

Moo’s Craft Barbecue | Barbecue | Notable: Brisket burger & sausages

Los Feliz

Kismet | Mediterranean/Californian | Notable: Phyllo hand pies filled & lamb meatballs

Silver Lake

All Day Baby | Modern Diner | Notable: Biscuit sandwiches & ricotta hotcakes

El Ruso | Mexican | Notable: Tacos & chile colorado burrito

Needle | Cantonese | Notable: Pork meatballs & chicken thighs with ginger and scallions

Spoon & Pork | Filipino | Notable: Caldereta meat stew & pork sisig

Go to 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. for details.

In other dining and drinking news:

Highland Park was the scene for a nationwide bagel debate this week. Bradford Kent, incoming owner of Highland Park’s Bagel and Slice, spoke to Mashed about what defines an “authentic bagel.” Nearby Belle’s Bagels took to social media to defend the tradition behind their process, one implied to be “phony” according to Kent’s standards. But Kent told Eater LA that he didn’t intend to point fingers.

