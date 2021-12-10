What will it be today? Breakfast burritos with Tater Tots in Boyle Heights? Chicken rice with shallots in Highland Park? Or perhaps “Moscow style” oysters in East Hollywood?
These are some of the dishes being served by the 18 Eastside restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups on this year's L.A. Times list of the 101 Best Restaurants in L.A.
Restaurant critic Bill Addison reminds readers that not only does the list recognize excellence, but also "the breadth and spirit of Los Angeles dining."
Read on for a summary of the Eastside restaurants that made the list.
Atwater Village
Morihiro | Japanese | Notable: Sushi bar & Omakase
Boyle Heights
Macheen at Milpa Grille | Mexican | Notable: Breakfast burrito with Tater Tots & birria with chipotle aioli
Mariscos Jalisco | Mexican | Notable: Tacos dorados de camaron
Eagle Rock
Chifa | Chinese/Peruvian | Notable: Caramelized spare ribs & black peppercorn prawns
East Hollywood
Found Oyster | Seafood | Notable: “Moscow style” oysters & lobster bisque roll
Jitlada | Thai | Turmeric beef curry & green-lipped mussels
Northern Thai Food Club | Thai | Notable: Pork sausages with minced lemongrass & gaeng kanoon soup
Echo Park
Konbi | Japanese | Notable: Egg salad sandos & twice-baked almond croissants
Tsubaki | Japanese | Notable: Yakitori & Wagyu sukiyaki
El Sereno
Evil Cooks | Mexican | Notable: Chilaquiles breakfast burrito & octopus al pastor
Highland Park
Hippo | Italian | Notable: Triangoli ravioli & hamachi crudo
Joy | Taiwanese | Notable: Chicken rice with shallots & mochi with crushed peanuts and black sesame
Lincoln Heights
Moo’s Craft Barbecue | Barbecue | Notable: Brisket burger & sausages
Los Feliz
Kismet | Mediterranean/Californian | Notable: Phyllo hand pies filled & lamb meatballs
Silver Lake
All Day Baby | Modern Diner | Notable: Biscuit sandwiches & ricotta hotcakes
El Ruso | Mexican | Notable: Tacos & chile colorado burrito
Needle | Cantonese | Notable: Pork meatballs & chicken thighs with ginger and scallions
Spoon & Pork | Filipino | Notable: Caldereta meat stew & pork sisig
Go to 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. for details.
In other dining and drinking news:
Highland Park was the scene for a nationwide bagel debate this week. Bradford Kent, incoming owner of Highland Park’s Bagel and Slice, spoke to Mashed about what defines an “authentic bagel.” Nearby Belle’s Bagels took to social media to defend the tradition behind their process, one implied to be “phony” according to Kent’s standards. But Kent told Eater LA that he didn’t intend to point fingers.
EASTSIDE GUIDE
Neighborhood Restaurants & Businesses
Neighborhood businesses need your support during the pandemic. Shop local whenever possible.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. This guide will help you connect with our neighborhood merchants.
