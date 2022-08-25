Judging by our lengthy list of restaurant news items, many restaurant owners decided to skip a summer vacation to expand or open new ventures.
Here is a rundown of the new places:
• Highland Park's Kumquat now has a sister coffee house called Loquat in Cypress Park, reports Eater LA. Loquat emphasizes South Korea-style coffee drinks with an emphasis on specialty items, like a 72-hour anaerobic, fermented, and oxygenated coffee blend.
• Regent Coffee of Glendale is heading to Eagle Rock, reports Josh Lurie Food GPS. A storefront at 4670 York Blvd. sported a sign for the new coffee shop last week, but there's no word when it will open.
• Junkyard Dog is moving into the former Ma'am Sir location in Silver Lake, reports Eater LA. This is the third location for the punk-themed vegan restaurant, serving American comfort food. Expect them to open this fall.
• Canyon Coffee roaster opened its first shop this week in Echo Park in the former Counterpart vegan deli. The new coffee spot features a seasonal food menu, teas from Alhambra's Tea Habitat and locally-made ceramic mugs, reports the L.A. Times.
• The Lonely Oyster, Echo Park's first oyster bar, is open for brunch and dinner (only on weekends to start) in the former Holloway Bar.
• Aldea by Farm Cup is now open just beyond the eastern edge of Echo Park in the former Winsome restaurant. The menu features Indonesian-Latin fusion fare for dinner and drinks.
• There's a new Thai food pop-up in East Hollywood. Radna Silom, initially known as Stick BBQ, is a family venture with hopes for an indoor restaurant and revitalized food stand later this year, writes the L.A. Times.
The owners of Cindy's Coffee shop in Eagle Rock have taken over Little Beast, reports Eater LA. Monique King and Paul Rosenbluh plan on making changes but hope to keep favorites, like the burger, on the menu.
Dollar Hits in Historic Filipinotown was featured on Netflix's Street Food, and the L.A. Times explored the show's impact of the show on the business.
If you can't get a reservation at Pijja Palace in Silver Lake, don't fret. Eater LA reports that you can now order take out Indian-Italian pizzas, Indian beers and homemade chocolate chip cookies or have them delivered.
Blue Star Donuts is looking for a new location after closing in Silver Lake, according to What Now Los Angeles.
Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com
