Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Plant-based restaurant Jewel in Virgil Village is transforming as they reopen after the pandemic. Jewel will offer dinner service, wine and beer and new menu offerings under newly-appointed Executive Chef Kota Hidaka and Sous Chef Andy Barbato. Jewel, owned by Sharky McGee, opened in 2018 as a daytime restaurant serving dairy-free and meat-free dishes with sustainable and local produce whenever possible.

A new bar called The High-Low could be coming to Atwater Village, reports What Now LA. Restaurateur Brandon Bradford of Glassell Park’s Verdugo Bar filed for a liquor license at the former home of the Moon Room, which took over the long-time home of The Griffin. Also on the license is whiskey bar owner John Bower of The Blind Donkey. What do they have in mind? Stay tuned?

Stereoscope Coffee in Echo Park has finally opened its doors. We reported back in 2019 that it would open in a newly renovated Brick Works building structure, however, the shop was boarded up until last Wednesday morning. The coffee shop offered free drinks and pastries and an in-store grand opening raffle.

Los Feliz’s Tiki Ti reopened last Wednesday night, drawing a line of patrons as early as 10:30 a.m., according to Eater LA. The colorful and intimate space has been open since 1961 and serves fun tropical drinks.

Bar Calo in Echo Park reopened last Wednesday after a prolonged COVID-19 hiatus. The restaurant currently does not accept reservations or private events, but is open for regular service Wednesdays through Sundays starting at 5 p.m. Bar Calo boasts over 70 Mezcals and a list of natural wines on their website.

The Los Angeles Times reviewed Boyle Heights’ Mama D’s African Cuisine last Thursday. The reviewer described the restaurant’s regional fare as “a satisfying, perspective-shifting eureka for those of us new to Cameroonian flavors.”

Brite Spot in Echo Park has changed owners for another time in three years. We reported last Wednesday that The lease for the 72-year-old landmark eatery has now been sold to Lancers Family Restaurant in Burbank, according to Leslie Haro, vice president of Urbanlime, which brokered the deal.

La Azteca in East LA and Al & Bea’s in Boyle Heights make this list of 17 worthy burrito spots across greater LA. The list, from Eater LA, featured La Azteca Tortilleria at number 11, shouting out their tortillas and chile relleno. Al & Bea’s was listed as 13 and Eater wrote that it “still has the hearts and stomachs of so many Angelenos, even after all these years.”

Highland Park’s Barcade location reopened last month and is looking for new staff members. According to the company’s Twitter, they are looking for floor managers, bartenders, barbacks and line cooks. Applications are open on their website.

Three Eastside restaurants made the cut of LA Magazine’s 6 best vegan sandwiches. The publication recommended the mushroom french dip from Silver Lake’s Eszett, the roast cauli masala from Highland Park’s Jeff’s Table and the beet and cannellini sandwich from Echo Park’s Happy Mediums Deli.

Boyle Heights’ La Mascota Bakery makes Thrillist’s Los Angeles Food Bucket List. The list also suggests other Eastside food experiences, like getting elote at Echo Park, dumplings in Monterey Hills and tacos from Boyle Heights’ taco row.

Al fresco dining is here to stay in the city of Los Angeles. Mayor Garcetti signed an emergency ordinance earlier this month extending the temporary use provisions for another year -- potentially three, if a resolution is passed in the city council. As Eater Los Angeles first reported, the order should be codified this week.

Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She earned a B.A. in Theatre and Journalism at USC and is pursuing an M.A. in Specialized Reporting with an emphasis on arts, entertainment, and culture. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com