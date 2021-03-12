Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

El Ruso in Boyle Heights is serving up sobaqueras from Sonora

LA Times featured the Boyle Heights taco stand on Olympic Boulevard. Food columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson described a Sonora-style burrito with handmade "stretchy, elastic, pull-apart flour tortilla" filled with a choice of carne asada, birria de res or chile colorado. Walter "El Ruso" Soto worked in restaurants across Mexico before putting up his taco trailer on Mirasol Street where he's been serving his sobaqueras for the last six years.

New Market in Glassell Park in the Works.

Glassell and General applied for permits permit at 3383 N Verdugo Rd. The permit is requesting permission to sell a full line of alcohol for off-site consumption in conjunction with the operation of a new 1,150 square-foot neighborhood market and a 508 square-foot take out restaurant. Applicant Ryan Sweeney co-owns Verdugo Bar in Glassell Park, Little Bear in DTLA, The Blind Donkey in Long Beach and Pasadena along with several other restobars in Los Angeles. He told Whatnowlosangeles.com that it was too soon to share any details and that they're still waiting for approval from the city before they can start building.

Soft served ice cream made form scratch in Silver Lake and Highland Park

Silver Lake's Magpies Soft Serve is bringing gourmet frozen treats to Highland Park. One of the owners, Rose Schwartz, who was chemistry major in college, told KTLA, the secret to their soft serve is the sugar that keeps the ice cream from forming into a block of creamy ice. Their newest flavor is the vegan hazelnut coffee made with oat milk.

A new pop-up event in City Terrace

In The Making is hosting their first 323Market featuring local women-owned businesses on Saturday, March 13. The non-profit community resource center partners with several organization to collaborate in events. The vendors who will be there include M.Y.Diseños LA Girl Tiedye, LA_plantmami, Dusty Rose Creations, and Ilaments. There's going to be coffee, breakfast burritos, BBQ & shopping!

Is pudding a thing?

Pudu pudu will sell "next generation pudding" inside a "pudding gallery" planned for a renovated storefront in the 3800 block of Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake.

New restaurant to take over Silver Lake’s Cliff’s Edge

Real estate brokers said they have leased the former Cliff's Edge restaurant on Sunset Boulevard to Bacari, which operates a small chain of Italian/Mediterranean restaurants. According to Eater, secretive, patio-focused hideaway will be opening this summer.

The same brokers announced that Breadblock will open a gluten-free bakery at 1529 Griffith Park Boulevard, a former auto body shop at the Sunset Triangle.

Sunset Junction wine shopped uncorked

La Pharmacie du Vin -- is opening next to Cafe Stella at Sunset Junction.

