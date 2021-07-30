Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Osen restaurant group will open a new restaurant in Silver Lake on Aug. 2. Chef Damon Cho’s menu at Yakiniku Osen will feature a selection of Japanese wagyu meats cooked at personal tabletop grills, reports Eater LA. The restaurant is also located close to Izakaya Osen.

De Buena Planta will expand to Silver Lake, reports What Now Los Angeles. The plant-based Mexican restaurant by the restaurateur from The Butcher’s Daughter currently has a location in Venice and is planning to open in WeHo. Owner Heather Tierney filed for a liquor license at 2815 Sunset Boulevard for the restaurant, which serves organic margaritas and fine mezcals.

The cafe at the Echo Park Lake Boathouse is expected to reopen in August under new ownership, says The Eastsider. The city granted the cafe concession to Julio Douglas, a neighborhood resident who currently runs the nearby Street Level Cafe on Glendale Boulevard. In addition to offering a full menu by the end of summer, the Boathouse Bistro eventually host movie nights, musical performances, readings for kids and other events.

LA Taco rounded up a list of bars and clubs requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests before entry — and many of them are on the Eastside. Bars and clubs that made the list include Club Tee Gee in Atwater Village; Bar Henry, The Short Stop, Little Joy in Echo Park; Akbar, Thirsty Crow and Los Globos in Silver Lake; The Blind Barber, La Cuevita, Gold Line and Highland Park Bowl in Highland Park and Footsie's and Permanent Records in Cypress Park

Glassell Park’s Polka Restaurant, one of the few Polish restaurants in Los Angeles, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help keep the establishment afloat after the pandemic, reports Eater LA.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The former Sawyer seafood space in Silver Lake has been leased after standing empty for several months. But no word yet as to what's coming in.

Genever Craft Cocktails in Historic Filipinotown reopened on July 17 after a 16-month pandemic closure. The Filipina-owned bar specializes in gin and offers monthly cocktails subscription packages.

The Airliner LA in Lincoln Heights reopened on July 16. The bar previously closed for renovations and reopened in January 2020, only to close due to the pandemic until now. The restored 97-year-old bar features an upstairs event space, which will host DJ nights on July 24 and Aug. 28, according to its website calendar.

Eastside Guides

Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She earned a B.A. in Theatre and Journalism at USC and is pursuing an M.A. in Specialized Reporting with an emphasis on arts, entertainment, and culture. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com