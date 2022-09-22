Griffith Park Clubhouse

The Griffith Park golf course clubhouse was built in 1937.

Griffith Park’s Wilson & Harding courses are long beloved by golfers seeking a private club-worthy atmosphere at municipal prices.

What non-golfers might not realize is that they, too, are welcome to enjoy this classic L.A. experience, with its sweeping mountainside vistas and the stately Griffith Park Clubhouse.

Griffith Park Clubhouse courtyard
Griffith Park Clubhouse sandwich

A turkey club at the Griffith Park Clubhouse

Michelle Madden, a writer, animal lover and author of “111 Places In Milwaukee That You Must Not Miss,” is based in Eagle Rock.  Her Instagram: @m3timz

