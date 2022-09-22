Griffith Park’s Wilson & Harding courses are long beloved by golfers seeking a private club-worthy atmosphere at municipal prices.
What non-golfers might not realize is that they, too, are welcome to enjoy this classic L.A. experience, with its sweeping mountainside vistas and the stately Griffith Park Clubhouse.
I first sensed the magic of this place on a hot August Thursday. After parking beneath the canopy of a giant fig tree, I watched clusters of pastel-clad golfers, chatting in English or Spanish or Korean as they slathered sunscreen and loaded bags onto tech-y handcarts. They hustled past oaks and shaggy-barked eucalyptus toward the squawk of a loudspeaker calling tee times. I followed them, caught in an energy that a friend once described as “the air of sport.” On the way, I noticed two red-tailed hawks circling above. Baby lizards skittered by. I saw a splooting squirrel.
I arrived at the Spanish Revival Clubhouse, a beauty constructed by the Works Progress Administration in 1937. Recently restored, it is again pristine, with re-bricked walkways and impossibly thick stucco walls. A charming old sign reads “Coffee Shop Dining Room,” pointing to the restaurant and bar through an archway lined with trophy cases. According to Mike Azarian of Clubhouse operator AM Best Food, the wood-beamed vaulted ceilings and fireplace are original, as are most of the wooden doors with brass hardware.
There is no bad seat here. Diners enjoy a casual club vibe indoors or shaded patio seating. Drinks can be ordered to enjoy while golfing or exploring the grounds.
I got an Arnold Palmer and discovered a picturesque Spanish courtyard behind the pro shop. Then a stroll past the front fountain led me to a four-faced clock and plaque celebrating 100 years of golf in Griffith Park on “the oldest 18-hole municipal course West of the Rockies.”
That claim is impressive, but Mike Ebert, author of “Griffith Park: A Centennial,” describes golf's early days here as “rickety.” When the city first acquired this parkland from Colonel Griffith J. Griffith in 1896, it had little budget to create public attractions. The earliest iteration of this golf course was all dirt and sand – there was no grass. Golfers had to rake the “green.”
Still, Griffith Park golf has always been popular, even among the famous. Babe Ruth legendarily agreed to become a Yankee while golfing here in 1920, initiating the Curse of the Bambino, commemorated by a marker beneath a tree just northeast of the clock. Another Babe - Babe Didrikson – made history here in 1938 as the first woman to compete in a men’s golf event.
The Clubhouse offers breakfast, lunch and most country club favorites, though devoted Fletch fans might be disappointed by the omission of a steak sandwich. I had a turkey club while overlooking a hilly expanse of green dotted with pines and palms.
A bar patron called this place “a pocket of nature in the middle of the city.” I thought of him when, beneath the caw of a crow and that loudspeaker with its tee times, I could barely hear the hum of the freeway.
Griffith Park Clubhouse
5500 Griffith Park Drive
(323) 661-7212
Open Daily, 7am- Sunset (But call ahead to confirm daily times)
