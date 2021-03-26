Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Vietnamese restaurant fights for social justice

Chef Uyên Lê strives to make a social impact and economical impact at her restaurant, Bé Ù. She keeps menu items under $11 and pays her employees starting wages at $18 an hour, according to a feature story on Eater. Since the beginning of this year, Lê has been hosting pop-ups outside her storefront on the border of East Hollywood and Silver Lake and has sold out twice this week. Fun fact: Bé Ù means “chubby baby” in Vietnamese.

An East Hollywood bagel standout

NYT writer, Tejal Rao, who grew up in Brooklyn and is now based in L.A. shares that heaps praise on California bagels. The article features several bagel shops from Berkeley to Los Angeles, including the East Hollywood's very own Courage Bagels on Virgil Avenue The shop was so overwhelmed with orders, they're currently only taking walk-ups!

Benny Boy Craft Brewery is finally opening in Lincoln Heights

Are breweries making their way back to Lincoln Heights? According to Eater, Benny Boy is getting ready to open in September 2021, if all goes well. Back in 2019, the brewery filed to remodel the location that was right across the 5 freeway from The Brewery Art Colony, which was once home to the Pabst Blue Ribbon brewery and before that the Eastside Brewery. This neighborhood has played a historic role when it comes to beer-making in Los Angeles. According the article, if the Benny Boy would have opened in 2020 as planned, it would have been the 40th anniversary since the Pabst Blue Ribbon brewery closed in the same neighborhood, marking an end of an era.

Silver Lake home bakers setup shop on Sunset Boulevard

Gemini Bakehouse rises from a home-baking cottage food operation to a storefront at a strip mall right off Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake, according to Eater. Bakers Conor and Hannah Smith started making bread and jam from their small kitchen, much like Clark Street Bread used to do in their early days. They were "kneading" to expand their space to fulfill larger wholesale orders for restaurants likes Petit Trois in the Valley. The storefront space will be small, so on-site dining is unlikely, but it looks like a coffee program will be in the picture.

East LA barbecue pop-up gets a storefront in Lincoln Heights

From their small backyard in East LA to their first brick and mortar location, Moo's Craft Barbecue is getting ready to open in Lincoln Heights. The Texas barbecue pop-up has been trending in Los Angeles, not just social media but across several news outlets. Owners Andrew and Michelle Muñoz even started a GoFundMe to help raise money for kitchen equipment and the outdoor sign. According to Eater, Moo's new restaurants means an end to their "quasi-legal pop-up" operations.

Ready to Dine-In?

L.A. public health officials lifted the ban on indoor restaurant dining last week and extended it to breweries, distilleries and wineries this week. However, maximum indoor capacity is limited to no more than 25%, and tables must be set eight feet apart. Some restaurateurs are taking customers' temperatures before they enter. With vaccination rates rising and infection rates falling, are you now ready to reserve a table at your favorite cafe?

